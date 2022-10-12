Antisense Therapeutics (ANP): Breaking the Mould in DMD treatment

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Antisense Therapeutics is an Australian biotechnology company developing antisense oligonucleotide therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead asset, ATL1102, is being investigated as a targeted anti-inflammatory therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In a positive strategic pivot, trial design was amended to a smaller Phase IIb study (n=42 vs 108) that should provide a nearer-term catalyst, if positive readouts are achieved. As a result of the reduced trial costs, the company's cash runway is anticipated to be extended (net cash at end-June 2022 of A$19.2m) into Q4 CY23. Management envisages a need to raise funds in the mid-single digit (A$m) region, which it anticipates will fund operations to trial readouts in Q124.

Management anticipates study sites to be initiated in Q422 for the Phase IIb multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, open-label extension study to assess the efficacy and safety of ATL1102. Patients will be treated with either 25mg or 50mg per week of ATL1102, with advantages over existing corticosteroids that lack efficacy and often associated with unwanted side effects. In addition, Antisense is progressing the development of ATL1102 in limb girdle muscular dystrophy R2 and looking to exploit new IP it has generated using SomaScan, a bio-diagnostic platform, for the diagnosis and prognosis of neurological disorders in long COVID-19 patients.

