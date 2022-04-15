Antisemitism is on the rise, even in Charlotte. How you can help combat it.

Sue Worrel
To persevere requires strength and determination, attributes that Jews have grasped onto for thousands of years of survival.

In the coming days, as Jews in Charlotte and around the world gather to celebrate Passover at ceremonial Seder meals, we will read from the traditional Haggadah which is essentially a step-by-step guide including prayers, rituals, stories and songs that recall the ancient story of perseverance of the Jewish exodus from Egypt and liberation from slavery.

Jews have survived the Holocaust, the Inquisition, and the Crusades — and we have always drawn strength from unity and tradition.

Jews in the United States have endured tragic antisemitic violence over the past few years. The hostage crisis at Temple Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, stabbings in Monsey, N.Y, a shooting rampage at Chabad of Poway in San Diego, and the murders of 11 congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh are painful examples of a rising trend of anti-Jewish hatred in the U.S. and around the world.

According to the American Jewish Committee’s report, The State of Antisemitism in America 2021, 41% of Americans have witnessed an antisemitic incident in person, online, or against a Jewish institution in the past year, and 4 in 10 American Jews have changed their behavior over the past year out of fear of antisemitism.

Law enforcement and the FBI share our concerns. While Jews make up barely 2% of the U.S. population, the FBI’s 2020 hate crime statistics showed that crimes targeting Jews comprised 54.9% of all religious bias crimes.

Here in our own backyard incidents of antisemitism reported directly to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte in 2021 more than tripled from prior years. Sadly, we suspect the actual number is likely higher and under-reported, possibly due to fear of repercussions.

As an organization committed to safeguarding the local Jewish community through proactive security measures, it is also our duty to create and sustain a flourishing and vibrant Jewish community. That’s why the Federation launched a decisive new initiative on April 7 called “Outshine Hate: Together Against Antisemitism.”

Working together with community partners Outshine Hate will educate, strengthen and unite the community to identify and respond to antisemitism, anti-Israel bias, and the delegitimization of the state of Israel through a multi-year initiative.

Outshine Hate will offer support, education, and training to put an end to antisemitism.

Perhaps the Outshine Hate initiative will even serve as our own metaphorical Haggadah in Charlotte, a guidebook of sorts to help the local Jewish community become a source of education and greater good against the uptick in antisemitism plaguing so many Jews.

As Passover begins at sundown on Friday, we are reminded of the Jewish pursuit for freedom and justice. At the same time, we reflect on the importance of unity and look ahead to the next year.

No one should have to live in fear because of who they are or what they believe. No one should have to pause or think twice before walking into their place of worship or observing a religious holiday.

Knowing our remarkable Charlotte Jewish community, I am confident that taking action now in the fight against antisemitism will empower meaningful change. Together, we will persevere and emerge stronger.

Sue Worrel is the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

