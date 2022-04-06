Antioxidants Market to Reach USD 5063 Mn by 2032 | Antioxidants Industry Share, Size, Growth forecast and industry analysis

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exclusive research study by Future Market Insights projects that factors as such are observed to be the key drivers for the growth of the global antioxidants market. Their health benefits will drive their demand in the assessment period, 2022-2032, as the report projects a steady expansion of the global antioxidants market through 2032. During this forecast period, the report expects that increasing intake of antioxidants in optimizing one’s health and improving memory abilities will also serve as a proponent in driving the sales of products containing antioxidants.



Health benefits of consuming antioxidants have been witnessing an uptick in terms of awareness of consumers towards them. With every passing year, more consumers are being informed about the benefits of consuming antioxidants through food and beverages. Changing diet patterns of consumers and a significant rise in global meat consumption has further surged the demand for antioxidants. Some of the key advantages of consuming antioxidants include:

Counteracting the effects of free radicals produced naturally in our bodies

Different antioxidants can benefit different parts of the body; from eyes and heart to prostate and urinary tract

Protecting skin from photo-oxidation of UV rays

Supporting the immunity system by protecting cellular DNA and cell membranes from mutation

Recent Trends in Food Applications of Antioxidants

Key trends that will be influencing the use of antioxidants in the food and beverage industry have been analyzed in the report. They include:

Scientific developments in antioxidant action on lipids

Use of antioxidants as an antimicrobial agent

Hormone research studies proving the key role of antioxidants in protecting the membranes of tissues and cells

Growing use of emulsified oils in production of food products

Rising adoption of in-situ extraction

Increasing consumption of uncomminuted food such as roasted beef

Surging demand for pre-cooked frozen fast foods and freeze-dried foods, among others



Global Antioxidants Market: Segmental Analysis

The report projects that the demand for antioxidants will be greatly influenced by the changing undercurrents of the food and beverage industry. An extensive value chain analysis and opportunities assessment has been provided in the report to extend the reader’s knowledge on untapped growth potential of the global antioxidants market.

The global market for antioxidants has been segmented on the basis of type of antioxidants and region. With respect to the product-type, the demand for natural antioxidants over synthetic antioxidants is anticipated to remain significantly high through 2032. The report also projects that natural antioxidants will register the fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

On the basis of geographies, the global antioxidants market has been further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to represent the largest market for antioxidants. Robust growth in food & beverage industry, coupled with high meat consumption, will be driving the demand for antioxidants in the US and Canada. The APAC antioxidants market is also anticipated to remain lucrative for manufacturers through 2032.

