Antioxidants Market to Reach USD 5063 Mn by 2032 | Antioxidants Industry Share, Size, Growth forecast and industry analysis

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in antioxidants market are Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF S.E, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Kalsec, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Nutreco N.V., and Vitablend Nederland B.V.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exclusive research study by Future Market Insights projects that factors as such are observed to be the key drivers for the growth of the global antioxidants market. Their health benefits will drive their demand in the assessment period, 2022-2032, as the report projects a steady expansion of the global antioxidants market through 2032. During this forecast period, the report expects that increasing intake of antioxidants in optimizing one’s health and improving memory abilities will also serve as a proponent in driving the sales of products containing antioxidants.

Health benefits of consuming antioxidants have been witnessing an uptick in terms of awareness of consumers towards them. With every passing year, more consumers are being informed about the benefits of consuming antioxidants through food and beverages. Changing diet patterns of consumers and a significant rise in global meat consumption has further surged the demand for antioxidants. Some of the key advantages of consuming antioxidants include:

  • Counteracting the effects of free radicals produced naturally in our bodies

  • Different antioxidants can benefit different parts of the body; from eyes and heart to prostate and urinary tract

  • Protecting skin from photo-oxidation of UV rays

  • Supporting the immunity system by protecting cellular DNA and cell membranes from mutation

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1078

List Of Key Players Covered in Global Antioxidants Market are:

  • Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

  • BASF S.E

  • Cargill

  • Incorporated

  • DuPont, Kalsec, Inc.

  • Kemin Industries, Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Naturex S.A.

  • Nutreco N.V.

  • Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Recent Trends in Food Applications of Antioxidants

Key trends that will be influencing the use of antioxidants in the food and beverage industry have been analyzed in the report. They include:

  • Scientific developments in antioxidant action on lipids

  • Use of antioxidants as an antimicrobial agent

  • Hormone research studies proving the key role of antioxidants in protecting the membranes of tissues and cells

  • Growing use of emulsified oils in production of food products

  • Rising adoption of in-situ extraction

  • Increasing consumption of uncomminuted food such as roasted beef

  • Surging demand for pre-cooked frozen fast foods and freeze-dried foods, among others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/antioxidants-market

Global Antioxidants Market: Segmental Analysis

The report projects that the demand for antioxidants will be greatly influenced by the changing undercurrents of the food and beverage industry. An extensive value chain analysis and opportunities assessment has been provided in the report to extend the reader’s knowledge on untapped growth potential of the global antioxidants market.

The global market for antioxidants has been segmented on the basis of type of antioxidants and region. With respect to the product-type, the demand for natural antioxidants over synthetic antioxidants is anticipated to remain significantly high through 2032. The report also projects that natural antioxidants will register the fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

On the basis of geographies, the global antioxidants market has been further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to represent the largest market for antioxidants. Robust growth in food & beverage industry, coupled with high meat consumption, will be driving the demand for antioxidants in the US and Canada. The APAC antioxidants market is also anticipated to remain lucrative for manufacturers through 2032.

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1078

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

    • Global Market Outlook

    • Demand-side Trends

    • Supply-side Trends

    • Technology Roadmap Analysis

    • Analysis and Recommendations

  • Market Overview

    • Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    • Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  • Market Background

    • Market Dynamics

      • Drivers

      • Restraints

      • Opportunity

      • Trends

    • Scenario Forecast

      • Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      • Demand in Likely Scenario

      • Demand in Conservative Scenario

    • Product launches & Recent Developments

    • Product Life Cycle Analysis

    • Value Chain Analysis

      • Supply Side Participants and their Roles

        • Producers

        • Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

        • Wholesalers and Distributors

      • % of Operating Margin Analysis

      • List of Raw Material Suppliers

      • List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1078

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Global Air-Dried Food Market Forecast 2020-2030, Latest Trends and Opportunities

Coconut Water Market - Global Industry Analysis 2030

Bubble Tea Market Dynamics, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast 2031

[Future Market Insights Webcast] Opportunities in Vegan and Plant based: 5th May 9-10 AM Pacific Time.

Register here https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/growth-opportunities-in-vegan-plant-based

This is a market waiting to see explosive growth in coming years! Join us as we are in conversation with industry leaders about growth opportunities and what it takes to achieve economies of scale.

Guest Speakers:

  • Alison Rabschunk - Business Development Director for Plant Protein, Kerry

  • Anna Turvoll - Head of investor Relations, v2food

  • Danny O'Malley - President and Founder, Before the Butcher

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/antioxidants-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.