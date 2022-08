Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, BASF & Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022, By Fibers, Active Agent, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial textile market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses. As a result, the textile industry's companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Fibers: Cotton; Polyester; Polyamide; Others

2) By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents; Metal And Metallic Salts; Bio-Based Agents; Others

3) By Application: Medical Textiles; Apparel; Home Textiles; Commercial Textiles; Industrial Textiles; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antimicrobial Textile Market Characteristics



3. Antimicrobial Textile Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antimicrobial Textile



5. Antimicrobial Textile Market Size And Growth



6. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation

7. Antimicrobial Textile Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market



9. China Antimicrobial Textile Market



10. India Antimicrobial Textile Market



11. Japan Antimicrobial Textile Market



12. Australia Antimicrobial Textile Market



13. Indonesia Antimicrobial Textile Market



14. South Korea Antimicrobial Textile Market



15. Western Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market



16. UK Antimicrobial Textile Market



17. Germany Antimicrobial Textile Market



18. France Antimicrobial Textile Market



19. Eastern Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market



20. Russia Antimicrobial Textile Market



21. North America Antimicrobial Textile Market



22. USA Antimicrobial Textile Market



23. South America Antimicrobial Textile Market



24. Brazil Antimicrobial Textile Market



25. Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market



26. Africa Antimicrobial Textile Market



27. Antimicrobial Textile Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antimicrobial Textile Market



29. Antimicrobial Textile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Milliken & Company

PurThread Technologies

Trevira GmbH

Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd.

Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

Herculite Products Inc.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Sanitized AG

LifeThreads LLC

Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited

Sciessent LLC

Kolon Industries Inc.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

