Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size to Surpass USD 98 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global antimicrobial plastics market size was valued at USD 53.88 billion in 2022 and it is projected to surpass around USD 98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.76% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some sales insight revealing the strong growth of antimicrobial plastics market during the past few years are listed below:

  • The global antimicrobial plastics market value is expected to reach US$52.83 billion by 2030.

  • By product, the commodity plastics segment accounted for a revenue share of 66% in 2021.

  • By end use, the healthcare segment captured a market share of 30% in 2021.

  • Asia Pacific antimicrobial plastics market was valued at around US$10.93 billion in 2021.

  • By end use, the food and beverages is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2022 to 2030.

Get the sample copy of the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1712

Leading Regions Market Review

Approximately 40% of the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Captured by Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is witnessing a strong economic growth with the rising government investments in the development of industrial-friendly infrastructure and favorable government policies regarding FDIs that has led to the establishment of industries across the Asia Pacific. The presence of variety of industries in the region and the rising adoption of the antimicrobial plastics in the packaging of various consumer goods and food and beverages products has led to the dominance of the Asia Pacific in the global antimicrobial plastics market. The significantly rising population in the region, growing demand for food and consumer goods, and rising awareness regarding the personal hygiene has led to the adoption of antimicrobial plastics for packaging across various end use verticals such as healthcare, automotive, textile, packaging, construction, and various other industries. The rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is boosting the demand for the antimicrobial plastics in the manufacturing of various medical devices and medical components in the region. Furthermore, the presence of huge number of manufacturing units of various industries has subsequently led to the increased consumption of antimicrobial plastics and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1712

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 53.88 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 98 Billion

CAGR

7.76% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Key Players

BASF SE, Parx Materials N.V, Ray Products Company Inc., Covestro AG, King Plastic Corporation, Palram Industries Ltd., Clariant AG, Sanitized AG, Dow Inc., Lonza and Others

What are the key trends in the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market?

The presence of huge textile industry in the developing markets is expected to offer huge growth opportunities to the players operating in the global antimicrobial plastics market in the foreseeable future. According to the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), the global textile industry size was estimated at US$900 billion in 2018. It accounted for approximately 2% of the global GDP. China and India are the leading markets for textile and are expected to reach a value of US$2,634 billion by 2025. The top eight textile consuming countries accounts for the 70% of the global textile market revenue. The significantly growing textile industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for the antimicrobial plastics in the upcoming future. Apart from the textiles, the packaged food is rapidly penetrating into the developing countries across the globe. The rising usage of antimicrobial plastics in the food and beverages industry owing to its antimicrobial properties and moisture resistance is driving the demand for the antimicrobial plastics.

What are the key challenges in the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market?

There are certain strict regulations in various countries that restricts the use of plastics owing to its adverse impact on the environment. Indian government banned the production of plastics that does not comply with the compostable plastic applications as directed by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in 2009. Similarly, in 2016, use of plastic bags with thickness of 40 microns were banned in India. In 2018, the European Union banned the use of single use plastics. Similar steps taken by various other nations like US and Canada created a challenge for the manufacturers of the antimicrobial plastics. Rising awareness among the population regarding the harmful effects of plastics on the environment is fueling the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to the plastics. Therefore, the rising adoption of the plastic alternatives is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

LAMEA Forecast the Strong Growth Rate of during the Forecast Year (2022-2030)

The rising population in the LAMEA region, rising industrialization, growing urbanization, and growing penetration of textile and food and beverages industry are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the LAMEA antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period.

By Product

  • Commodity Plastics

    • Polyvinyl Chloride

    • Polyethylene

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate

    • Polypropylene

    • Polystyrene

    • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems

  • Engineering Plastics

    • Thermoplastic Polyurethane

    • Polycarbonate

    • Polyamide

    • Others

  • High Performance Plastics

By End Use

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Packaging

  • Healthcare

  • Building and Construction

  • Packaging

  • Textile

  • Consumer Goods

  • Others

By Application

  • Refining & Petrochemical

  • Metals

  • Power Generation

  • Others

By Additive

  • Inorganic (Silver, Copper, and Zinc)

  • Organic (Oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA), Triclosan, and others)

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1712

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp