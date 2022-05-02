Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive, Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive (Inorganic, Organic), Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-Performance Plastics), Application and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial plastics market is projected to reach USD 66.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 40.0 billion in 2021.

Commodity plastics is estimated to be the type of antimicrobial plastics market between 2021 and 2026.

The overall antimicrobial commodity plastics market accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, in 2020. The higher demand for commodity plastics is primarily attributed to its relatively low cost of production and its increasing use in various applications, such as consumer goods, packaging, and medical and healthcare. Commodity plastics are the most common plastics used in different application areas, mainly due to their cost and properties suitable for applications. On the other hand, high-performance plastics find application in specific segments, where the certain functionalities of plastics are required to sustain in extreme conditions.

Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the largest application of antimicrobial plastics market in 2020.

The medical & healthcare segment is estimated to be the largest application of the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period owing to the heightened demand for antimicrobial plastics driven by growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and health-related issues. Due to COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020, the awareness among manufacturers and consumers for the usage of antimicrobial plastics has increased. This has resulted in more demand for these plastics in different applications industries, specifically the medical and healthcare industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is the largest antimicrobial plastics market. The increasing population and rapid urbanization in key countries, such as China and India, contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. The region is estimated to be the largest, owing to the emerging players in the region and burgeoning demand from industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and automotive. Although Asia Pacific is the largest market, mature and developed regions such as North America and Europe also account for a considerable share in the global antimicrobial plastics market. Factors such as awareness towards personal hygiene and stringent regulations drive the antimicrobial plastics market in North America and Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Antimicrobial Plastics Market
4.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application & Region
4.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Region
4.4 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type and Country
4.5 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Outbreak of Pandemic and Growing Awareness Pertaining to Antimicrobial Plastics
5.2.1.2 Expansion of Various End-Use Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.2 Government Regulations on Usage of Plastics in Certain Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth of Textile Industry
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Materials
5.4.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Manufacturers
5.4.3 Distribution Network
5.4.4 End-Use Industry
5.4.5 Trade Data
5.4.6 Import Scenario of Antimicrobial Plastics
5.4.7 Export Scenario of Antimicrobial Plastics
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Antimicrobial Plastics Market
5.6.1 Biocidal Products Regulations (Bpr)
5.6.2 Other Important Regulations
5.7 Antimicrobial Agents for Films and Sheets
5.7.1 Inorganic
5.8 Silver
5.9 Zinc
5.9.1 Organic
5.9.1.1 Isothiazolinone
5.9.1.2 Pyrithione
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Approach
5.10.3 Document Type
5.10.4 Insights
5.10.5 Legal Status of Patents
5.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.10.7 Top Applicants
5.11 Average Selling Prices of Antimicrobial Plastics
5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.13 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.14 Case Studies
5.14.1 Case Study on Antimicrobial Plastics Used in Packaging Industry
5.14.2 Case Study on Antimicrobial Plastics Used in Ceramic Tiles
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.15.1 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Antimicrobial Plastics Market
5.16 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.16.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts of Major Economies
5.17 Antimicrobial Plastics: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario
5.17.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
5.17.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.17.3 Pessimistic Scenario
5.17.4 Realistic Scenario
5.18 COVID-19 Impact
5.18.1 Introduction
5.18.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.18.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.18.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on Economy-Scenario Assessment

6 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Additive
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inorganic
6.2.1 Silver
6.2.2 Zinc
6.2.3 Copper
6.3 Organic
6.3.1 Oxybisphenoxarsine (Obpa)
6.3.2 Triclosan

7 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commodity Plastics
7.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)
7.2.1.1 Growing Building & Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific
7.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)
7.2.2.1 Growing Use in Packaging and Automotive Sector
7.2.3 Polystyrene (Ps)
7.2.3.1 Growing Consumer Goods Sector
7.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
7.2.4.1 Economic Growth in Asia-Pacific Region to Increase Demand for Pvc
7.2.5 Polymethyl-Methacrylate (Pmma)
7.2.5.1 Electronics, Automotive, and Construction Industries Support Pmma Market in Asia-Pacific
7.2.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)
7.2.6.1 Expanding Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific Region Drives Demand for Pet
7.2.7 Polyurethane (Pur)
7.2.7.1 Growing Population in Asia-Pacific Fuels Need for Pur
7.3 Engineering Plastics
7.3.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)
7.3.1.1 Technological Advancements in Electronic Industry Drives Market
7.3.2 Polycarbonate (Pc)
7.3.2.1 Favorable Characteristics of Pc Are Increasing Demand
7.3.3 Polyamide (Pa)
7.3.3.1 Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific Drives Pa Market
7.3.4 Polyoxymethylene (Pom)
7.3.4.1 Superior Properties of Pom Increase Its Usage
7.3.5 Others
7.4 High Performance Plastics
7.4.1 Medical & Healthcare and Automotive Applications to Influence Market Growth

8 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Packaging
8.2.1 Growing Awareness About Health and Hygiene is Expected to Drive Market
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Anticipated Rise in Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific Will Fuel Demand
8.4 Consumer Goods
8.4.1 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in Asia-Pacific Are Driving Antimicrobial Plastics Market in this Segment
8.5 Medical & Healthcare
8.5.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness About Personal Hygiene and Quality of Medical Equipment Are Boosting Demand
8.6 Building & Construction
8.6.1 Increasing Investment in Asia-Pacific's Construction Industry is Increasing Demand
8.7 Others

9 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players
10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2020
10.3.2.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc
10.3.2.2 Basf Se
10.3.2.3 Microban International Ltd.
10.3.2.4 Sanitized Ag
10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2016-2020
10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.6 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Responsive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.7 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.7.1 New Product Launch
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
11.1.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.1.3 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: Recent Developments
11.1.1.3.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: New Product Launches
11.1.1.3.2 Dupont De Nemours Inc.: Deals
11.1.1.4 Analyst's View
11.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
11.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.1.2 Basf Se
11.1.2.1 Business Overview
11.1.2.2 Products Offered
11.1.2.3 Analyst's View
11.1.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
11.1.2.3.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.1.3 Microban International
11.1.3.1 Business Overview
11.1.3.2 Products Offered
11.1.3.3 Microban International: Recent Developments
11.1.3.3.1 Microban International: New Product Launches
11.1.3.3.2 Microban International: Deals
11.1.3.3.3 Microban International: Other Developments
11.1.3.4 Analyst's View
11.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
11.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.1.4 Sanitized Ag
11.1.4.1 Business Overview
11.1.4.2 Products Offered
11.1.4.3 Sanitized Ag: Recent Developments
11.1.4.3.1 Sanitized Ag: New Product Launches
11.1.4.3.2 Sanitized Ag: Deals
11.1.5 Biocote Limited
11.1.5.1 Business Overview
11.1.5.2 Products Offered
11.1.5.3 Biocote Limited: Recent Developments
11.1.5.3.1 Biocote Limited: Deals
11.1.6 Avient Corporation
11.1.6.1 Business Overview
11.1.6.2 Products Offered
11.1.6.3 Avient Corporation: Recent Developments
11.1.6.3.1 Avient Corporation: New Product Launches
11.1.6.3.2 Avient Corporation: Deals
11.1.6.4 Analyst's View
11.1.6.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
11.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.1.7 King Plastic Corporation
11.1.7.1 Business Overview
11.1.7.2 Products Offered
11.1.7.3 King Plastic Corporation: Recent Developments
11.1.7.3.1 King Plastic Corporation: New Product Launches
11.1.8 Milliken Chemical
11.1.8.1 Business Overview
11.1.8.2 Products Offered
11.1.9 Parx Plastic N.V
11.1.9.1 Business Overview
11.1.9.2 Parx Plastic N.V: Company Overview
11.1.9.3 Products Offered
11.1.9.4 Recent Developments
11.1.9.4.1 Other Developments
11.1.9.5 Analyst's View
11.1.9.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
11.1.9.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.9.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.2 Other Key Market Players
11.2.1 Americhem Inc.
11.2.2 Teknor Apex Company
11.2.3 Addmaster Limited
11.2.4 Sciessent LLC
11.2.5 Valtris Specialty Chemicals
11.2.6 Biosafe Inc.
11.2.7 Doeflex Vitapol
11.2.8 Polychem Alloy Inc.
11.2.9 American Polyfilm Inc.
11.2.10 Rtp Company
11.2.11 Highland Plastics Inc.
11.2.12 Porex Technologies
11.2.13 Chroma Color Corporation
11.2.14 Bayer Ag
11.2.15 Celanese Corporation
11.2.16 Steritouch Ltd

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu9501

