Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size is projected to reach USD 27.60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.25%: Straits Research

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at USD 9087.34 million in 2021 is expected to reach a valuation of USD 27,607.54 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to be the largest market for antimicrobial coatings.

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow due to the rising global healthcare spending and growth of the medical devices industry.

According to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the United States climbed by 4.60% in 2018, hitting USD 3.6 trillion. Healthcare spending accounted for more than 17.70% of the country's GDP in 2018, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. According to the same source, healthcare spending in the United States is predicted to grow at a 5.40% annual rate from 2019 to 2028, reaching USD 6.2 trillion.

This rapid development is projected to be driven by the rising demand for medical care among the aging population (65 and older), the prevalence of chronic disorders and diseases, infrastructure improvements, and technology innovations. As a result, demand for antimicrobial coatings is likely to rise as the medical device markets grow.





North America and Europe are the two most important markets for antimicrobial coatings . With a market value of USD 12,995.42 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for antimicrobial coatings. The United States offers an appealing market opportunity for key market players among all the regional countries. High demand for advanced healthcare services is expected to drive demand for medical devices, boosting demand for antimicrobial coatings over the forecast period, owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement coverage in the country.

As a result, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, innovative implant devices, and the availability of modern healthcare infrastructure are likely to be among the favorable growth factors in the United States. Thus, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the United State is expected to grow over the forecast period

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 27,607.54 Million by 2030 CAGR 13.25 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Akzo Nobel N.V | BASF | Lonza | Diamond Vogel | DuPont | Axalta Coating Systems | Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. | PPG Industries | RPM International Inc. | Koninklijke DSM N.V | Burke Industrial Coatings | The Sherwin-Williams Company | Troy Corporation Key Market Opportunities Surging Adoption in Novel Applications Key Market Drivers The Rise in Worldwide Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in Medical Devices Industry to Drive the Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Antimicrobial coatings can be found on various medical devices, including catheters, implanted devices , and surgical instruments. Antimicrobial coating technology is one of the most effective ways to improve infection control in healthcare without jeopardizing patient care. Medical devices are more likely to become infected, resulting in healthcare-associated infections (HAI). As a result, antimicrobial coatings on medical devices help to prevent bacteria and germs from growing and spreading.

The medical device sector is flourishing rapidly all around the world. Medical device demand is being driven by increased healthcare spending, the growing home healthcare sector, the growing senior population, particularly in North America and Europe, and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, increased demand for better healthcare facilities and an increase in the number of hospitals have encouraged the medical device industry's growth. In 2020, North America overtook Europe as the world's largest market for medical equipment. The need for medical devices is being fueled by rising healthcare spending and the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers in North America. Thus, the growing demand for medical devices will likely drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings over the forecast period





Impact of COVID-19

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the antimicrobial coatings market growth. Antimicrobial coatings have become increasingly popular in the medical and healthcare industries. Antimicrobial coatings got a lot of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were utilized to limit the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) at various temporary and existing healthcare facilities.

For the global antimicrobial coatings market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. As the COVID-19 outbreak passes, the market's growth will moderate slightly. Other factors, such as the increasing importance of cleanliness to prevent illnesses worldwide, will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global antimicrobial coatings market will swiftly rebound and show signs of growth following the pandemic.





Key Insights

By product, the surface modification and coatings segment is expected to reach USD 10,655.64 million by 2030.

By application, the medical devices segment is expected to reach USD 10,278.11 million by 2030.

Geographically, the global antimicrobial coatings market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021.

List of Key Players

Akzo Nobel N.V

BASF

Lonza

Diamond Vogel

DuPont

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Burke Industrial Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Troy Corporation





Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Product

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Surface Modifications and Coatings

By Application

Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen

Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems

Food Processing and Packaging

Antimicrobial Textiles

Mold Remediation

Medical Devices

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In May 2021, HeiQ developed HeiQ MetalliQ, a high-tech surgical mask that kills all bacteria and viruses, tested with a 100% efficacy rate. The mask, which has a proprietary design, has an ultra-thin copper coating deposited using a high-tech vapor deposition process called HeiQ Metallix.

In November 2020, PPG Industries, Inc. announced the debut of anti-bacterial matt paint under the JOHNSTONE brand, aiming to limit bacterial growth on home walls and thereby enhance the company's product offering.





News Media

Increasing Consumer Awareness to Augment Paint Protection Film Market Growth

Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Increasing Demand for Strontium in Paints and Coatings Sector to Drive the Market Growth

Metal Recycling Market to Earn a Remarkable Market Share During Forecast Period





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.



