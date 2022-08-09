Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size is projected to reach USD 27.60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.25%: Straits Research

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at USD 9087.34 million in 2021 is expected to reach a valuation of USD 27,607.54 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to be the largest market for antimicrobial coatings.

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow due to the rising global healthcare spending and growth of the medical devices industry.
According to the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the United States climbed by 4.60% in 2018, hitting USD 3.6 trillion. Healthcare spending accounted for more than 17.70% of the country's GDP in 2018, and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. According to the same source, healthcare spending in the United States is predicted to grow at a 5.40% annual rate from 2019 to 2028, reaching USD 6.2 trillion.
This rapid development is projected to be driven by the rising demand for medical care among the aging population (65 and older), the prevalence of chronic disorders and diseases, infrastructure improvements, and technology innovations. As a result, demand for antimicrobial coatings is likely to rise as the medical device markets grow.


North America and Europe are the two most important markets for antimicrobial coatings. With a market value of USD 12,995.42 million by 2030, North America is expected to be the largest market for antimicrobial coatings. The United States offers an appealing market opportunity for key market players among all the regional countries. High demand for advanced healthcare services is expected to drive demand for medical devices, boosting demand for antimicrobial coatings over the forecast period, owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement coverage in the country.
As a result, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, innovative implant devices, and the availability of modern healthcare infrastructure are likely to be among the favorable growth factors in the United States. Thus, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the United State is expected to grow over the forecast period


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 27,607.54 Million by 2030

CAGR

13.25 % (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Akzo Nobel N.V | BASF | Lonza | Diamond Vogel | DuPont | Axalta Coating Systems | Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. | PPG Industries | RPM International Inc. | Koninklijke DSM N.V | Burke Industrial Coatings | The Sherwin-Williams Company | Troy Corporation

Key Market Opportunities

Surging Adoption in Novel Applications

Key Market Drivers

The Rise in Worldwide Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in Medical Devices Industry to Drive the Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Antimicrobial coatings can be found on various medical devices, including catheters, implanted devices, and surgical instruments. Antimicrobial coating technology is one of the most effective ways to improve infection control in healthcare without jeopardizing patient care. Medical devices are more likely to become infected, resulting in healthcare-associated infections (HAI). As a result, antimicrobial coatings on medical devices help to prevent bacteria and germs from growing and spreading.

The medical device sector is flourishing rapidly all around the world. Medical device demand is being driven by increased healthcare spending, the growing home healthcare sector, the growing senior population, particularly in North America and Europe, and the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, increased demand for better healthcare facilities and an increase in the number of hospitals have encouraged the medical device industry's growth. In 2020, North America overtook Europe as the world's largest market for medical equipment. The need for medical devices is being fueled by rising healthcare spending and the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers in North America. Thus, the growing demand for medical devices will likely drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings over the forecast period


Impact of COVID-19
The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the antimicrobial coatings market growth. Antimicrobial coatings have become increasingly popular in the medical and healthcare industries. Antimicrobial coatings got a lot of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were utilized to limit the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) at various temporary and existing healthcare facilities.
For the global antimicrobial coatings market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. As the COVID-19 outbreak passes, the market's growth will moderate slightly. Other factors, such as the increasing importance of cleanliness to prevent illnesses worldwide, will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global antimicrobial coatings market will swiftly rebound and show signs of growth following the pandemic.


Key Insights

  • The global antimicrobial coatings market was valued at USD 9087.34 million in 2021 is expected to reach a valuation of USD 27,607.54 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • By product, the surface modification and coatings segment is expected to reach USD 10,655.64 million by 2030.

  • By application, the medical devices segment is expected to reach USD 10,278.11 million by 2030.

  • Geographically, the global antimicrobial coatings market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021.

List of Key Players 

  • Akzo Nobel N.V

  • BASF

  • Lonza

  • Diamond Vogel

  • DuPont

  • Axalta Coating Systems

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • PPG Industries

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V

  • Burke Industrial Coatings

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • Troy Corporation


Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Segmentation 
By Product

  • Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

  • Surface Modifications and Coatings

By Application

  • Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen

  • Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems

  • Food Processing and Packaging

  • Antimicrobial Textiles

  • Mold Remediation

  • Medical Devices

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America

  • The Middle East and Africa


Market News

  • In May 2021, HeiQ developed HeiQ MetalliQ, a high-tech surgical mask that kills all bacteria and viruses, tested with a 100% efficacy rate. The mask, which has a proprietary design, has an ultra-thin copper coating deposited using a high-tech vapor deposition process called HeiQ Metallix.

  • In November 2020, PPG Industries, Inc. announced the debut of anti-bacterial matt paint under the JOHNSTONE brand, aiming to limit bacterial growth on home walls and thereby enhance the company's product offering.


Increasing Consumer Awareness to Augment Paint Protection Film Market Growth
Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period
Increasing Demand for Strontium in Paints and Coatings Sector to Drive the Market Growth
Metal Recycling Market to Earn a Remarkable Market Share During Forecast Period


Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Precision Cardiology Market: Information by Offering (Service, Product), Sample (Blood, Non-Blood), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market: Information by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators) End User and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026
Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Information by Product (Consumables, Platforms), Application (Reproductive Health, Cardiovascular, Others), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029
Catheter Market: Information by Product (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters), End-User (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Graphite Coatings Market: Information by Application (Lubrication, Anti-seize Agent), End-User (Automotive, Display and Sensors, and Metal Coatings), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Intumescent Coatings Market: Information by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Epoxy-based), Application (Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic), End-Use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Textile Coatings Market: Information by Type (Thermosets Cellulosic), End-User (Building & Construction Industry), Technology (Traditional) and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business  https://straitsresearch.com/report/steerable-medical-devices-marketresearch approaches.
                                                               
