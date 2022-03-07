The antimicrobial additives market is estimated to grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%

The antimicrobial additives market is driven mainly by the outbreak of the pandemic and growing awareness about health-related issues among the consumers. However, strict government regulations is expected to restrain the market growth.

There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years.The domestic and foreign investments in the end-use industries like automotive, construction and food & beverage have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the antimicrobial additives market.

Antimicrobial plastics possess properties such as high antimicrobial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency, which make them suitable for use in non-toxic plastic equipment.With the rise in hospital-acquired infections, antimicrobial additives are being used in air vents to prevent the transfer of communicable diseases.

The growing demand for medical devices is likely to augment the market of antimicrobial additives.

Plastic is expected to be the largest application of the antimicrobial additives market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026
Plastic application holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period.Antimicrobial plastics are a type of polymer material infused with antimicrobial agents and additives.

The use of antimicrobial additives in plastic restrains the growth of microorganisms and helps in preventing harm cause by the presence of bacteria, fungi, and other parasites. Antimicrobial additives can be incorporated with plastic resin during compounding or as a masterbatch during molding. Antimicrobial plastic offer enhanced properties such as, low cost, improved mechanical properties, high dimensional stability, heat and chemical resistance, and chemical stability
high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for antimicrobial additives in the region.

APAC is the largest market for antimicrobial additives, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Antimicrobial additive manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for packaging, food & beverage, construction and automotive industry.The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here.

Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%
• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%
• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,
The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont De Nemours (US), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), Biocote (UK), RTP Company (US), and Milliken Chemical (US) among others.

Research Coverage
This report segments the market for antimicrobial additives based on type, application, end-use industry region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for antimicrobial additives.

Reasons to Buy this Report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the antimicrobial additives market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on antimicrobial additives offered by top players in the global market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for antimicrobial additives across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global antimicrobial additives market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the antimicrobial additives market
