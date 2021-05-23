This antigravity chair is as comfy as they come—and it's at its lowest price of the season

The Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair is wildly popular.

There are patio chairs ... and then there are antigravity chairs. Designed to provide ergonomic support to the back for ultimate comfort while lounging outdoors, these seats are a must-have addition to any patio furniture collection. Some are admittedly more comfortable than others, however, and right now, the model our Senior Home Editor Leigh Harrington has recently fallen in love with—the Sonoma Goods For Life antigravity chair—is nearly 60% off for the site's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale.

For a limited time, you can get this cozy seat, which regularly retails for $119.99, for just $49.99 in a slew of colors and patterns. This is the best price we've seen on this chair since April. Better yet, you'll earn $10 back in Kohl's cash, which you can use between Monday, May 24, and Monday, May 31.

Lounge by the pool in total comfort with this best-selling antigravity chair.

Available in seven different vibrant colors and patterns, this lounger is framed with powder-coated, rust-resistant steel and features fade-resistant fabric to ensure it will last for the long haul. What's more, it comes fully assembled, but folds down for easy storage and can be wiped clean.

When Leigh gave it a try, she found that it fit her 5-foot 2-inch frame perfectly. Her 6-foot-tall husband had to bend his knees a bit in it, but still felt natural (though an oversized version is also on sale right now for $69.99). It didn't flip up when she put weight on it, making it easy to change to a reclining position, and it locked into place once you've gotten comfortable. In fact, the only thing she would've changed is the lack of a cup holder—something she called a "minor pittance."

This chair has also garnered the love of more than 2,200 Kohl's fans, who gave it a collective 4.5-star review, with plenty mentioning that they ended up buying a second one because they loved the first so much.

If you’ve had your eye on an antigravity chair this season, now’s your moment to grab one—or two!

