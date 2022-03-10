Antigonish program helps those who cannot afford to keep their homes warm

A worker tops up a home's furnace oil in this file photo. The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund offers funding to people struggling to keep their homes warm. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

A sharp increase in the price of fuel is hitting Nova Scotians whose homes are kept warm with furnace oil especially hard this winter, with no end in sight.

In Antigonish, the chair of a home heating fund for low-income earners says the ballooning cost of fuel is the main source of stress for his clients.

"There's all kinds of factors going into this," said Michael MacDonald of the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund. "Some of which have to do with the current mess in Europe, but some of which preceded it completely. You know, the COVID impact is still significant."

The fund was created in 2008 when the global financial crisis forced a spike in fuel costs.

It offers emergency funding between January and April to about 200 households in the town of Antigonish and the surrounding county where home heating fuel (diesel) sells for $1.92 per litre. Those 200 homes, MacDonald figures, make up about 20 per cent of the population in the area.

"We've got two or three trailer parks in Antigonish, and a lot of them with older units that are heated by oil-fired furnaces. They tend to be not very good in terms of thermal insulation," he said.

Many reasons why people struggle

The fund also helps cover heating costs related to electricity and wood. During the past 14 years, MacDonald said he's learned there are many reasons why some people struggle to heat their homes.

In some cases, it's an unexpected health issue. MacDonald said he personally approved $3,000 for two cases, including a senior with cancer who just completed two rounds of chemotherapy.

"His prognosis isn't very good and he's worried about his power being cut off, so situations like that we give priority to," said MacDonald.

Overall, he's noticed fewer and fewer seniors asking for help as more and more of them take advantage of the federal guaranteed income supplement. Today, single mothers with school-aged kids represent more than half of MacDonald's clientele.

There are no real criteria to qualify for the emergency fuel fund; if the group is convinced someone needs emergency help, they will often get it.

"On the other hand, we do have income criteria in order to screen out what we've politely called 'bargain hunters.' You know, folks looking for a deal," said MacDonald.

Other assistance programs available

There are other options available to those who need help heating their homes this winter.

Nova Scotia's Heating Assistance Rebate Program offers up to $200 in heating rebates to homeowners and renters, no matter their heating type. The program is open to low-income Nova Scotians who are on income assistance, or individuals who earn less than $29,000 and families who earn less than $44,000.

The program received 48,266 applications in 2020-21. As of March 7, the province received 46,849 applications for 2021-22, with three weeks remaining before the application deadline on March 31.

The Salvation Army also has two funds that low-income earners can draw from.

The COVID Heat Fund 2022 offers a maximum of $800 for families with a household income of $29,000 or less. There is also the Salvation Army Heat Fund, which individuals or families can access once a year. It maxes out at $400 per household.

