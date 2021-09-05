Antigonish County fire destroys travel trailer, damages nearby building

A fire on Wharf Road in East Tracadie, N.S., caused $150,000 in damage. (Nova Scotia RCMP - image credit)

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in East Tracadie, N.S., that caused more than $150,000 worth of damage.

The fire early Thursday destroyed a travel trailer and damaged two others. A nearby building also caught fire.

Antigonish RCMP and the Tracadie fire department were called to the fire on Wharf Road around 1:22 a.m.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the fire started in one travel trailer before spreading to the other two. Three-hundred lobster traps were stored in the nearby building.

Last fall, lobster pounds storing Mi'kmaw catches in southwestern Nova Scotia were trashed and one facility was later destroyed by fire.

Marshall said the travel trailer was "targeted," not the building.

"Where the travel trailer was parked, is not on the same property [as the building] so it was actually the travel trailer that was targeted," Marshall said.

"And just before the fire department could contain that fire, it spread. So it's not actually related to any fishery — any commercial fishermen, Indigenous fishermen, anything like that."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Anonymous tips can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES