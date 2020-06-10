The antidote: the most deeply read articles beyond coronavirus

‘He is a mess of contradictions. The last of them that a man who is so complicated should be so blunt in his views, that a man who has so often been given the benefit of both sides of the argument has made such a point of painting the world in black and white.’

‘It’s helpful to remember, first, what the president has asked of Republicans. He has treated the party like Theseus’s ancient ship, replacing one plank at a time until it becomes unrecognizable as itself. From a party whose elites sought to reject Trump in 2016, it has now become almost unerringly loyal and much changed.’

‘With a US “vision for peace” blueprint largely backing up his expansionist ambitions, the Israeli prime minister intends to make the explosive move with the support of Donald Trump. However, much uncertainty remains around when, how – or even if – Netanyahu will push forward with annexation and what effect it could have.’

‘Born in 1996, 399 has demonstrated the importance of a healthy female bear to an overall population. At least 22 bears are descended from her, both cubs and cubs of cubs (in human terms, grandchildren). It’s possible she could become a great grandmother – a senior citizen who is still having offspring of her own.’

‘It’s self-indulgent, rather than funny, which is to be expected from a film that was filmed amid a blizzard of cocaine, and which was a spin-off of a spin-off – from Saturday Night Live, to an album, to a film.’

‘In his new book the author Gilles Lhote claims Deneuve became the love of Hallyday’s life after they met in 1961 while filming Les Parisiennes. Deneuve, he wrote, is the mysterious Lady Lucille to whom Hallyday dedicated a song and it was she who left an anonymous wreath on his grave signed simply “Lady L”.’

‘Several Republican groups have formed to oppose his 2020 bid, including Republican Voters Against Trump, which last week launched a $10m digital ad campaign, and the Lincoln Project, which has produced a series of hard-hitting advertisements that got under the president’s skin.’

‘It has been grace, and grace alone, that has spared me from the violent deaths perpetrated against my brothers and sisters. But like Black people across this nation, I continue to ask the question, “Am I next?”’

‘Andrew has insisted he is eager to cooperate fully with the US investigation. But the prince and the detective appear to define “cooperation” very differently. Berman wants a sit-down interview. The prince’s PR advisers say Andrew is ready to provide a witness statement. This would be sworn, of course. But it falls well short of a probing FBI encounter with follow-up questions.’

‘The two tea firms are the latest to grapple with a corporate dilemma during the Black Lives Matter movement – whether declaring their support is a clear communication of brand values, or risks backfiring and appearing opportunistic.’

