Antidepressant prescriptions for teens hit 1m a year for first time

Teen medication

Antidepressant prescriptions for teenagers have hit one million in a year for the first time, new data has revealed.

The number of children aged 13 to 19 using antidepressants rose by 6,000 in 2022, to 173,000.

It saw the number of GP prescriptions for the drugs to teenagers over the course of a year reach 1,005,972, the highest on record.

Leading mental health experts said it was “further evidence of a significant decline in the mental health of young people” on the back of the pandemic.

The figures revealed that one in 300 children aged 13 had been prescribed an antidepressant, but by the age of 19, one in 10 were taking them.

Dr Susie Davies, founder of Parents Against Phone Addiction in Young Adolescents said: “The pandemic appears to have exacerbated an already strong, downward trend in well-being which corresponds directly to the increased popularity of the smartphone and social media.”

Young people’s mental health was among the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Data from the NHS showed that one in 10 of 17 to 19-year-olds had a “probable mental disorder” before the pandemic, but this rose sharply to one in four last year.

A recent study by the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that almost half of parents thought lockdown had “damaged the emotional development” of their children.

Doctors are not recommended to prescribe antidepressants to under-18s owing to links with an increase in suicidal ideation and self-harm.

However, NHS guidance says they can be prescribed in cases of moderate to severe depression alongside talking therapies and under psychiatrist supervision.

Marjorie Wallace, founder and chief executive of mental health charity SANE, said children should only be given antidepressants “as a last resort” but GPs were “left with no choice because child and adolescent mental health services are overwhelmed”.

She said: “We urgently need more specialist units, better training for mental health staff and early response to cries for help from teenagers and their families.”

More than 432,500 under-18s were referred to children and young people’s mental health services in the six months up to February 2023, more than double the same period pre-pandemic, or three years earlier.

Antidepressants are prescribed for a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Sometimes doctors can prescribe them off-label to help with issues like insomnia, pain or migraines.