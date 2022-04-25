Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across anticorrosion coating applications and end-user segments. This report classifies the product types as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others, in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements.

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976893/?utm_source=GNW


End-user industries covered include marine, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, construction, energy, automotive and others.These sectors consume anticorrosion coatings for applications such as heat exchangers, cooling towers, boilers, effluent water treatment plants, pipelines, drill equipment and rails that require specialized coating technologies to deal with corrosion resistance boosting for operational performance to be delivered by each of these major assets.

Every component of an asset has a lifetime cost attached to it, and the life cycle purely depends on the regular maintenance work performed on the asset.

The market segmentation is further classified into technology-based waterborne, solvent-borne,
powder coating and others. Solvent-based anticorrosion coatings contain a high amount of VOCs that are hazardous to human health and the environment. Water-borne coatings are gaining in popularity due to their properties, such as low VOC content in comparison with solvent-borne coatings. Powder coatings are used for metal protective coating applications as they deliver superior results, and in terms of color they stay bright and fresh for a long period.

Revenues are reported and estimated from 2021 to 2027 and given for each product type and end-user with estimated values derived from the companies’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the leaders in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for anticorrosion coatings and current industry trends.

The report offers a focus on the vendor landscape and concludes with profiles of the major vendors in the global market.

Report Includes:
- 52 data tables and 31 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global market for anticorrosion coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anticorrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment
- Highlights of the market potential of anticorrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved
- Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market
- Industry value chain analysis of global anticorrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V. and 3M

Summary:
The global market for anticorrosion coatings is driven by its increasing penetration beyond conventional applications across industries such as construction, automotive, transportation, consumer durables and industrial machineries.

The majority of these end-user applications are in turn driven by consumers who contribute to each of these growth engines of the economy. Macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, purchase power, investment climate, manufacturing base expansion and trade relations are among the specific parameters that decide the growth of the market.

Demand for water-based coatings is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the ill effects of solvent-based coatings and various regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and air pollutants that are harmful to the environment.The guidelines provided by regulatory bodies applicable to coatings manufacturers are stringent due to the carcinogenic and flammable properties of solvents.

Therefore, powder- and water-based coatings are expected to gain in popularity over the forecast period due to their VOC-free properties.

Asia is expected to remain the prominent consumer of coatings and is expected to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to the strength of its manufacturing base. In addition, the increasing competitiveness of regional end-user demand fueled by government initiatives to secure the local economy is expected to drive countries’ specific industrial output over the forecast period.

The architectural application segment is expected to grow due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.An increasing application scope in the architectural industry such as for interior and exterior walls, doors, trims and facades is expected to further drive the market.

Strict government regulations restricting VOC emissions and solvent content are expected to boost the demand for water-borne anticorrosion coatings in the architectural industry. Increasing demand for maintenance works and special primers for concrete and metal structures are expected to drive demand for high-performance coatings.

The automotive application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% over the forecast period.Increasing middle-class income levels coupled with rising living standards in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Central and South America are projected to fuel automotive sales.

The low cost of production of water-borne coatings, coupled with the longer shelf life of powder coatings, is expected todrive the demand. Automotive refinishes are also expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. Government regulations on the VOC content for automotive refinish coatings in Europe and North America are widely accepted as the manufacturers are specifying them for repair work on all vehicles sold

Metal packaging or metal coil coat is one of the application segments in the “others” category expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.Increasing demand for beverage cans and food cans in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the market for water-borne anticorrosion coatings.

Rising content specifications in the food and beverage industry are further expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976893/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso