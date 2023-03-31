Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the anticoagulants market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Mylan, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka, Leo Pharma, Eisai Co.

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2023"
Ltd., and Amphastar Pharmaceutica.

The global anticoagulants market grew from $40.63 billion in 2022 to $44.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anticoagulants market is expected to grow to $66.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The anticoagulants market consists of sales of rivaroxaban, dabigatran, apixaban, and edoxaban.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Anticoagulants refer to a drug used to prevent and treat blood clots in the heart and blood arteries. called a blood thinner as well. It is utilised to slow down the body’s clotting process. These are blood thinners, but they do not thin the blood, instead, they avoid or minimize clots or thrombi.

North America was the largest region in the anticoagulants market in 2022. The regions covered in the anticoagulants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main drug classes of anticoagulants are Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, and others.Factor Xa inhibitors are anticoagulants that inhibit clot formation by specifically and reversibly blocking the function of clotting factor Xa.

The different routes of administration include oral anticoagulants, and injectable anticoagulants and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacy. It is used in venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation or flutter, coronary artery disease, and others and is used in hospitals, home care, speciality centres, and others.

The increasing cardiovascular diseases are a key factor driving the growth of the anticoagulants market over the coming years.CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a category of heart and blood vessel problems.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the primary, source of death worldwide with low- and middle-income nations accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths.Anticoagulation pharmacotherapy known as direct oral anticoagulants is used to minimize thrombosis in a variety of cardiovascular situations.

According to the World Health Organization report in 2021, cardiovascular diseases claimed the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. Therefore, the increasing cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the anticoagulants market.

The ongoing clinical trials of anticoagulant treatments for COVID-19 are shaping the anticoagulants market.Major companies operating in the anticoagulants sector are concentrating on establishing clinical trials of anticoagulant medications to lower the risk of COVID-19-related blood clotting in adults.

For instance, in March 2021, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA started the final of three Phase III clinical trials of blood thinners (anticoagulants) to prohibit life-threatening blood clots in elderly people with COVID-19. The ACTIV-4 trials will help to resolve concerns about the use of anticoagulants also known as antithrombotics in the treatment of COVID-19.

In July 2020, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., for an amount of $1.41 billion. Through this acquisition Andexxa, a factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent marketed as Ondexxya in Europe has been added to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.,’s commercial portfolio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an anticoagulant Bevyxxa under its portfolio.

The countries covered in the anticoagulants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The anticoagulants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anticoagulants market statistics, including anticoagulants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anticoagulants market share, detailed anticoagulants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anticoagulants industry. This anticoagulants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
