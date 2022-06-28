Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market to Grow at 3.3% CAGR during 2022-2032, Fact.MR Study

With The Rise in Global Urbanization, And Surge in Demand for Food, the Rodent Population Will Swell Significantly Over the Years Promising a String Demand for Anticoagulant Rodenticides

United States, Rockville MD, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated to be worth US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs) are used to control common rodent species such as house mice, Norway rats, and black rats all over the world. The protection of crops, stored products, and infrastructure, as well as human and cattle health and local flora and wildlife, are the primary goals of rodent management.

Anticoagulant rodenticides are a common cause of pet and wildlife poisoning. Contamination of feed with anticoagulant concentrate, malicious use of these compounds, and feed combined with equipment used to create rodent bait have all been linked to intoxication in domestic animals.

What is driving the Global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market?

Increased need for rodent management, the incidence of rodent-related illnesses, and expanding rat population are expected to fuel demand for anticoagulant rodenticides. Owing to the growing demand for rodent control products from key industries such as agriculture, pest management, and home, the market has become significantly competitive. Baits, sprays, and powders with varied concentrations of active chemicals are being developed by large producers such as BASF SE, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Bayer AG, to broaden their product line.

Rodents consume grass, grains, seeds, plants, fruits, crumbs, and garbage, among other things. While some rodents consume meat, the bulk of them also eat seeds.

Spraying on anticoagulant rodenticides is not considered safe as compared to powdered, pellets, or other forms, as it increases the chances of secondary poisoning in birds, and humans. Attributed to the above-discussed factors, anticoagulant rodenticides revenue is projected to be valued at US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032-end.

Key Segments Covered in the Anticoagulant Rodenticides Industry Survey

  • Product Type Outlook:

    • 1st Generation Anticoagulants

    • 2nd Generation Anticoagulants

  • Form Outlook:

    • Pellets

    • Blocks

    • Powders & Sprays

  • Application Outlook

    • Agriculture

    • Pest Control Companies

    • Warehouses

    • Urban Centers

    • Household

    • Others

Winning Strategy

The rising frequency of pest-related illnesses, expanding rodent population, growing demand for pest control, and the availability of natural rodenticides are projected to fuel the expansion of the anticoagulant rodenticides market. Furthermore, rising concerns about vector-borne disease outbreaks, the impact of climate change on rodent proliferation, dislocation of rodents due to urbanisation, and rising concerns about the economic costs associated with rodent damage are all expected to bolster the growth of the anticoagulant rodenticides market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Bayer, Syngenta, UPL, Liphatech Inc., JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International, Senestech Inc., Bell Laboratories, and Impex Europa, Rentokil Initial Plc, Terminix, Ecolab, Anticimex, Rollins, Truly Nolen, and Abell Pest, among other domestic and global players, are among the major players covered in the anticoagulants rodenticides market report.

Company overview, financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details included. The information provided above is only about the firms' emphasis on the anticoagulants rodenticides market.

Key players in the Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer

  • Syngenta

  • UPL

  • Liphatech Inc.

  • JT Eaton

  • Neogen Corporation

  • Pelgar International

  • Senestech Inc.

  • Bell Laboratories

Key Takeaways from Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Study

  • A thorough examination of the anticoagulant rodenticides Market.

  • Extensive market segmentation.

  • Examine the competitive landscape.

  • Analysis of market size in the past, present, and future.

  • Trends, innovations, and breakthroughs in the industry.

  • Key players' growth and operational strategies

  • Potential segments/regions with high growth potential.

  • The important actors' geographical presence.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

