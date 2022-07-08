Wimbledon tickets fetch up to £36,000 as Cameron Norrie faces Djokovic in semi-final

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon fans went Cameron Norrie crazy on Friday as a pair of tickets for his semi-final against Novak Djokovic were snapped up for £36,000 on a resale site.

The clash between Norrie, 26, and Djokovic - seeking a seventh SW19 title - is one of most hotly anticipated tennis matches in recent years – as the mercury was set to hit a sweltering 29C.

The British No1’s “Nozza army” queued overnight to cheer him on win or lose in his battle with the top seed Serbian, a 20-time grand slam winner, for a place in Sunday’s final.

Many hoped Norrie would tear up the script in the biggest match of his career like 19-year-old Emma Raducanu did at the US Open.

Cameron Norrie (AP)

Superfan Felicity Cooper, 51, of Cardiff, said: “I’ll be supporting Norrie. Djokovic is a legend but I’m hoping Norrie’s going to make a game of it.

“Norrie’s had some ace shots and a fantastic Wimbledon.”

Alex Harrington, 60, added: “I think he’s got a good chance if he avoids the stage fright.”

Having the “people’s crowd” backing him would be Norrie’s greatest advantage, commented Mr Harrington.

Jess Norris, 24, from Northampton, was also rooting for the British ace, adding: “After his first few performances you could see he was strong, plus it always helps having a bit of home support behind you too.

Crowds on the Hill cheer for Norrie in quarter-final against David Goffin (Getty Images)

“I think it could be a tough match but we’re hopeful.”

Norrie’s American entrepreneur girlfriend Louise Jacobi, 32, is expected watched him on Centre Court alongside his Scottish father David and Welsh mother Helen.

Asked if he could beat Djokovic, South African-born Norrie, who was raised in New Zealand, said: “For sure. I think it’s obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis.

“I’d say grass is his favourite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon. It’s going to be tough.”

On StubHub, two debenture Centre Court seats on sale last night for £36,000, including fees, went by this morning.

Tickets were being sold for £18,000 (StubHub screenshot)

A fan also sold a pair of tickets for £13,400 each on Viagogo yesterday, much higher than three others sellers asking £12,068, £11,800 and £10,600 respectively.

Such is the interest in Norrie and Djokovic, the cost of premium seats is outstripping some of those for the men’s final.

Norrie, only the fourth British man in 50 years to reach Wimbledon’s last four, booked his place with a five-set thriller over Belgium’s David Goffin in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Some supporters had even rechristened Henman Hill, Wimbledon’s famous grassed bank where people without show court tickets can watch matches live on a giant screen, Norrie Knoll.

Louise Jacobi and Cameron Norrie (PA Media)

Tim Henman, who reached four Wimbledon semi-finals, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Norrie has to “go out there with belief and, importantly, get the crowd involved”.

Mr Henman added: “He’s got to come up with the best performance of his life and hope that Djokovic doesn’t have his best day.

“We want the upset.”

Meanwhile, Serbian Nick Jovic, 28, who had been queuing overnight for on-the-day tickets said Djokovic is “the greatest player of all time”.

He told the Standard: “He’s going to wipe the floor with Cameron Norrie, I think a lot of people are going to be choking on their strawberries and cream later.

Mr Jovic added that Norrie’s “done very well to get this far, there’s no doubt about it.”

Novak Djokovic (AFP via Getty Images)

Viagogo reported interest in The Championships had returned to pre-Covid levels in terms of tickets sales.

Debenture seats, which include VIP hospitality and incredible views, became available because holders - who are allocated the same ones for five years - choose to sell if unable to attend.

Viagogo said it does not sell tickets nor set prices.

A spokesman added: “We still have some debenture tickets for what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games in Wimbledon’s history.

“Inevitably, people are asking for some very high prices but it’s important to remember that tickets that are listed at shockingly inflated prices rarely sell.

Tickets on Viagogo were being sold for up to £13,400 (Viagogo screenshot)

“In fact, we have seen that tickets have sold for an average of 58 per cent less than the average price of tickets listed for Wimbledon, so it’s always worth checking our website.”

In a statement, Wimbledon said: “Debenture tickets are the only Wimbledon tickets which are freely tradeable.

“This is the legal right that comes with purchasing a debenture and is judged to be fair value for the long-term investment that debenture holders contribute towards The Championships.”