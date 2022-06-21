Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, a $13.15 billion Industry by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.12 %

Antibody Drug Conjugate market was worth $3.51 billion in 2020 registering a CAGR of 14.12 %. It is estimated to grow at a rate of 17.08% and will increase in value to USD 13.15 Billion in 2030.

New York, United States, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surge in the antibody-drug conjugates market growth is due to rising cancer cases globally, technological advancements in medical technology and the rising geriatric population.

 Insights of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:

  • North America leads the regional market with a share of almost 29.36% in 2020, having a steady growth rate.

  • By Type, the Monoclonal Antibody-drug conjugates led the market in the year 2020.

  • By Application, the breast-cancer market dominated the market for ADC.

  • By End-Users, the segment in 2020 was dominated by Hospitals and clinics.


Key factors boosting the worldwide market growth: -

Antibody-drug conjugates are primarily used in cancer treatment, wherein they are developed to target the cancer cells alone, bypassing the healthy cells. According to Eurostat, cancer was responsible for the deaths of approximately 1.2 million people in Europe, which was 26% of the total deaths in the region. According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women in the US and is responsible for nearly 42,000 deaths each year. Thus, with rising cancer cases globally, the need for antibody-drug conjugates (or ADCs) will boost the overall market growth.

As per UN statistics, globally, the number of people above the age of 65 will rise from 9.3% of the total population in 2020 to 16.0% of the population by 2050. This can be attributed to increased awareness of healthy habits and lifestyles adopted by the people resulting in the rise in the average age of the individuals.


The report on Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by SMR comprises the following segmentation:

By Technology

  • Non-cleavable Linker

  • Cleavable Linker

  • Linker less

By Application

  • Breast Cancer

  • Leukemia

  • Lung Cancer

  • Brain Tumor

  • Lymphoma

  • Myeloma

  • Other Cancers

By Region

North America

  • Canada

  • USA

  • Mexico

  • The rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2030

Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR

14.12%

 

2030 Value Projection

USD 13.15 Bn

Base Year

2020

 

Market Size in 2020

USD 3.51 Bn

Historical Data for

2015 - 2019

No. of Pages

135

 

Companies

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, , ADC Therapeutics , Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca,Gilead Sciences Inc, Seagen, Inc, Astellas Pharma, Seagen Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Leading Segment Based By Application

Breast Cancer dominates

Leading Region

North America

Segments covered

By Application, By Technology and By Region

Growth Drivers

Continuous surge in cases of chronic diseases worldwide, the rise of old age population, rapid advancements in the medical tourism sector, rise in preferences for enteral feeding as compared to parenteral feeding, etc.

 


 By Technology, “Cleavable Linker” has the highest and the most robust market share.

Cleavable linker technology offers superior adaptability, which means it offers more varied usages as compared to non–cleavable linkers. Cleavable linkers have the unique characteristic of using varied mechanisms to act on the disease site. In May 2022, Aptamer Group Plc and PinotBio announced that they would continue collaborating to develop four new drug conjugates using linker technology. This would ensure that the focused chemo-therapeutics would be developed for use soon.

By Application, “Breast Cancer” held the highest market share.

The number of breast cancer cases is on a spiralling rise. According to the WHO, the number of cases nearly doubled between 2000 and 2020, from 10 million cases to 19.3 million cases. Additionally, breast cancer has become the most prevalent form of cancer, surpassing lung cancer. Therefore, using ADCs as viable treatment options will also prevail, thereby increasing its market size.

 By Region, “North America” holds the highest market share.

North America will continue to hold the highest market share of ADCs as most of the development is done in the region, including the R&D and the clinical trials. The presence of many pharmaceutical companies based in the US, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences and Abbott International, will foster huge numbers in terms of revenue share.  The American Cancer Society has made a prediction of 1.9 million cancer cases and 609,000 deaths in 2022. With the rising cases of cancer in the region, it will enhance the market for ADCs.

Key Players in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market:

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Seagen Inc.

  • ADC Therapeutics

  • ImmunoGen

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Genentech Inc.

  • Mersana Therapeutics

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Sanofi


Recent Developments in the Market:

  • In June 2022, ADC Therapeutics was in the process of adding its second ADC to the portfolio of its company with its product -  camidanlumab tesirine. The drug showed promising results in phase 2 of the clinical trial. They are likely to apply for the FDA approval as an option to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

  • In June 2022, Spirea Limited announced that it had secured funding of GBP 2.4 million from investors to develop highly specialised ADCs in treating solid tumours. Their technology enables a higher ratio of drug to antibody, which means more amount of the drug is delivered to the affected area to remove the cancer cell. This would further help in the treatment of cancers.

  • In May 2022, the FDA approved the use of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu®), which was developed to treat metastatic HER2, which is a positive type of breast cancer. The drug was developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

Related Reports

Cancer Tumour Profiling Market

The ‘Cancer Tumour Profiling Market’ Report created by SMR is a comprehensive report which elaborates on the factors which are causing the market to grow, the opportunities available and the barriers to entry in the market. In 2020, the market was worth USD 8.57 billion and, with a CAGR of 11.87%, is expected to reach a market value of USD 19.91 billion by 2028. The high growth rate can be attributed to globally increasing cancer cases, advancing technologies to detect and treat disease and increased testing for cancer. The major companies involved in the market are Illumina Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Sysmex Corporation, Elevation Oncology and NeoGenomics Labratories Inc.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

The ‘Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market’ Report, as formulated by SMR, comprises the important attributes that are contributing to the growth of the market, the opportunities in the market and the market restraints. The market size was worth USD 109.42 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%. By 2030 the market would be worth USD 604.71 million. The factors contributing to the high market growth rate are increasing cases of breast cancer, using liquid biopsies to identify cancer and increased R&D in the field. The major firms involved in the market are Johnson&Johnson, F.Hoffman - LaRoche Ltd, Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories and Qiagen.

Global Metabolomics Market 

SMR’s encompassing report on the ‘Global Metabolomics Market’ enlists the drivers of the market along with the available opportunities, barriers and considerations. In 2020, the market was worth USD 1.9 billion, and at a CAGR of 13.4% is expected to reach a market value of USD 6.68 billion by 2030. The market is driven by rising metabolic disorders, sedentary lifestyles and increased investments in the sector. The major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies, Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

SMR’s ‘Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is a detailed report on the factors that are driving the market growth, the limiting agents and the future prospects in the field. The market was worth USD 3.27 billion in 2020 and, at a CAGR of 6.38%, is expected to be worth USD 5.37 billion by 2030. The main factors driving the growth are an ageing population, increased use of various types of tubes for specific purposes as well their prevalent use in neonatal cases. The main firms involved in the same are BD, Cook Medical, Nestle S.A, Baxter International Inc. and Fuji Systems Corporation.

Global Apheresis Market

The ‘Global Apheresis Market’ is a report by SMR envisaging the drivers, the scope and the barriers of the market. Globally, the market was worth USD 1.83 billion and, with a CAGR of 7.78%, is expected to reach a value of USD 3.34 billion by 2028. The factors responsible for the growth are the increasing requirement of blood and components, the increase in the number of chronic, acute and traumatic incidents, and the rising number of surgeries. The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories,  Haemonetics Corporation, Kaenka Corporation and Asahi Kasei Medical.

