Anti-VEGF Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.02%: Straits Research

The global anti-VEGF market size was worth USD 12,360 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 13,542 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular endothelial Growth factor, also known as VEGF, is a naturally occurring protein in the human body responsible for forming and maintaining new blood vessels. Under abnormal conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, blood vessel obstruction, or age-related macular degeneration, it causes the formation of abnormal blood vessels, which can bleed, leak, and eventually lead to scar formation and vision loss.
Therapeutics that inhibit the activity of vascular endothelial growth factors are known as anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics or anti-VEGF therapeutics. This class of drugs is used to treat numerous diseases, including cancer and ophthalmic conditions such as diabetic retinopathies, age-related macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. When anti-VEGF agents are administered under the appropriate conditions, they counteract the action of VEGF at the molecular level, resulting in a reduction in morbidity.
During growth and development and in diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and macular degeneration, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is regarded as the master regulator of angiogenesis. Anti-VEGF is anticipated to be driven by technological advances in the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, an increase in the prevalence of ophthalmic and chronic diseases associated with indications such as age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic retinopathies, and a rise in global per capita healthcare expenditure.
                            

Growing Geriatric Population and Booming R&D Activities Stimulate the Market for Anti-VEGF Therapeutics
The rising prevalence of ophthalmic conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, and age-related macular degeneration is a significant market growth driver. According to the World Health Organization, AMD affects approximately 196 million people worldwide, with over 10.4 million cases involving moderate to severe vision impairment. AMD is an eye disease that causes progressive central vision loss and affects the elderly primarily.
In addition, the incidence of eye disorders is expected to rise as the population ages. The World Health Organization estimates that the population of people aged 60 and older has surpassed that of children aged 5 years. The geriatric population is projected to increase from 900 million in 2015 to roughly 2 billion by 2050. In addition, there are 125 million people aged 80 and older worldwide. Therefore, it is envisioned that the incidence of AMD will increase as the population ages.
Moreover, it is anticipated that the market for anti-VEGF therapeutics will exhibit lucrative growth, as several market participants are focusing on R&D to develop novel treatments. Participants are actively engaged in extensive research and development to develop novel drugs to treat various eye disorders and gain a larger market share. As the number of individuals with diseases continues to rise at an alarming rate, there is a growing demand for novel therapies and treatments.

Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 13,542  Million by 2030

CAGR

1.02% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Disease and Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Xbrane Biopharma AB, Allergan, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viatris Inc. (Mylan)

Key Market Opportunities

Advancements in Therapeutics

Key Market Drivers

The Surge in Ophthalmic Conditions and Growing Geriatric Population

Regional Insights
North America holds the leading position in the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. Increased disease prevalence, rising consumer awareness, proactive government measures, technological advancements, and improvements to the healthcare infrastructure drive the regional market. The apparition of crucial players in this region is a significant factor propelling the market growth. In addition, increasing product launches and drug demand are anticipated to contribute to the regional market's growth. Moreover, technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry may stimulate market expansion. For example, in May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced the topline results of phase 3 clinical trials for formulation advancement of ranibizumab with the Port Delivery System.
Europe is the second-largest shareholder, accounting for USD 3,075 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 1.0%. The market for anti-VEGF therapeutics in the region is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and rising investments in treatment development. Indicators such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathies have a higher prevalence and incidence, supporting market growth. The estimated prevalence of AMD in Europe is 34 million patients, 22 million of whom reside in the EU-5. In addition, this number is projected to increase by 25% by 2050. There are currently numerous treatment options available for these diseases. However, anti-VEGF medications are the treatment of choice.
As a result of expanding market opportunities and rising healthcare expenditures, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth. The licensing agreements between companies and the escalating demand for anti-VEGF products will facilitate market expansion in the coming years. In addition, an increase in government initiatives to improve the population's health is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Enhancing access to anti-VEGF drugs in Asia-Pacific nations with high incomes through favorable reimbursement policies can stimulate the market by increasing adoption.

Key Highlights

  • The global anti-VEGF market was worth USD 12,360 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 13,542 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.02% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on product, the global anti-VEGF market is classified into Eylea, Lucentis, and Beovu. Eylea is expected to command the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 1.49% during the forecast period.

  • Based on disease, the global anti-VEGF market is classified into Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Age-related macular degeneration is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 1.35% by 2030.

  • Based on region, the global anti-VEGF market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.


Key players in the anti-VEGF therapeutic market are

  • Amgen Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Xbrane Biopharma AB

  • Allergan, Bayer AG

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Viatris Inc. (Mylan)


Global Anti-VEGF Market: Segmentation
By Product

  • Eylea

  • Lucentis

  • Beovu

By Disease

  • Macular Edema

  • Diabetic Retinopathy

  • Retinal Vein Occlusion

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Anti-VEGF Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Eylea

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Lucentis

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    4. Beovu

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Disease Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Macular Edema

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Diabetic Retinopathy

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Disease

  7. Company Profile

    1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Amgen Inc.

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Pfizer, Inc.

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    4. Xbrane Biopharma AB

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio


Market News

  • In 2022, Roche Ltd. announced that their investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell would be presented for the first time at the ASCO annual meeting from 3-7 June 2022 and the European Hematology Association 2022.

  • In 2022, Roche Ltd. and its subsidiary developed three LightMix® Modular Virus kits in response to the monkeypox virus.

  • In 2022, Amgen Inc. announced Otzela data and findings on the unmet need for patients with plaque psoriasis at the American Academy of Dermatology congress.

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.        
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
                                                               
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)             
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
