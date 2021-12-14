Anti-vaxxers target pensioners, mothers in Chelsea churchyard

Anti-vaxxers targeted Londoners including pensioners and mothers with children as they queued for a booster jab in a church yard.

Police were called on Monday after four protesters tried in vain to discourage people receiving a vaccine from a vaccine bus at St Luke’s church, in Sydney Street, Chelsea.

Josh Rendall, a Kensington and Chelsea councillor, who was queuing to receive a booster with council colleague Cem Kemahli, intervened and asked the protesters to stop intimidating people in the queue.

It follows recent incidents when anti-vax graffiti was daubed in two schools in the borough.

Cllr Rendall told the Standard: “They came up onto the church grounds where the vaccine bus was, and started intimidating people in the queue, including mothers with babies and mothers with young children.

“They were quite verbal and quite aggressive in their approach. I confronted them to say this is really inappropriate. They were saying things like ‘vaccine is poison’ and we would be dead in six to 12 months.

“They were confident and had no inhibitions. I was surprised that they were doing it while people were trying to do the right thing and get their vaccine, and doing it in church grounds. They were quite aggressive and physically in your face.

“The vicar called the police and we tried to get them to move off. It took about 20 minutes for them to exit the churchyard.”

Cllr Rendall said about 250 people sought jabs from the vaccine bus on Monday. “No-one left the queue on the basis of their messaging,” he said.

On Tuesday the bus, which is shared with Westminster council, is outside the Salvation Army in Princes Street, near Oxford Circus. On Wednesday it will be outside Kensington town hall.

