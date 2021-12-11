Anti-vaxxers protest outside home of Dr. Heather Morrison

Protesters hold signs Saturday outside the home of Dr. Heather Morrison. (Yakosu Umana/CBC News - image credit)

A handful of Prince Edward Islanders protested on Saturday against COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for children, at the home Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Prince Edward Island's Premier Dennis King condemned their actions.

"Dr. Morrison and her young family do not deserve this and it will not be tolerated," King said in a statement to CBC News.

"I am disgusted with the fact that protesters showed up at the private residence of our Chief Public Health Officer this afternoon."

King applauded Morrison's work during the pandemic.

"Dr. Morrison's steadfast leadership has guided our province through this pandemic for 22 months and we are known for being one of the safest jurisdictions in the world because of it."