Anti-Vaxxer’s ‘Big Disturbance’ at Far-Right Event Lands Him in Jail

Organizers tasked with putting on a Jacksonville, Florida conference headlined by COVID-19 truthers Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough had enough of anti-vaxxer Christopher Key's shenanigans on Saturday afternoon.

So much so that they reported the “Vaccine Police” leader to police as a trespasser, a move which sent him back to jail (again), where he is now currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

On Saturday morning, Key could be heard on video berating an organizer of the far-right gathering, after he claimed she mandated he move his car off a sideway. Then, Key claimed that he went to the building at the “Take Action for Freedom Tour” event to take a “tinkle,” which left police being called.

“I am now being asked to leave,” Key said ahead of police arriving. Following a police officer arriving on scene, one unidentified gathering organizer told the officer that Key was causing a “disturbance.”

“You have caused a big disturbance,” the organizer added.

After being issued a trespassing warning by police, Key apparently still wouldn't comply with the orders of the Jacksonville police officers. (The Jacksonville Police Department didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's Saturday evening request for comment.)

“You have been trespassed from the property,” Jacksonville officer J.A. Mack can be heard telling Key in the video. “Get in your car and leave, or you are going to be arrested.”

Throughout a 40-minute video posted by Key on Telegram, the urine-drinking conspiracy theorist continually argued with police.

“You need to uphold the law,” Key told the officers, to which Mack replied: “This is your last warning.”

Eventually, the police had enough of the anti-vaxxer's antics and placed him in handcuffs as Key continued to threaten the officers with lawsuits.

According to arresting documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Key was booked into the Jacksonville John E. Goode pre-trial detention center at 1:26 p.m. Eastern with charges that include “trespass on property” and “defies order to leave or endangers property.”

Speaking from a jail phone late Saturday, Key and far-right radio host Stew Peters chalked the arrest up to the organizers of the far-right event being jealous of their COVID-19 conspiracy theories involving snake venom in the water and Satan blood in vaccines.

“This is a bunch of M.D.'s that are pissed off because a chiropractic and a bounty hunter released...information before they ever could,” Peters riffed on the phone call he recorded and posted to Telegram.

“Yes, there is venom in the shots,” the right-wing radio host continued, claiming that event organizers are now attempting to discredit their fellow right-wingers, including Key.

“It is very upsetting to me that some of my freedom fighters' family is the one that incarcerated me,” Key concluded.

