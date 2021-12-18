Anti-Vax Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Guests Allegedly Told to Get COVID Shots for Holiday Party: Report

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrive at the RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Guests attending a holiday party being held at anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were allegedly told to be vaccinated in order to attend, according to a report from Politico.

On Saturday, the outlet reported that Kennedy, 67 — who is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and an anti-vaccine advocate — left guests surprised when his party invitation asked them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and take COVID tests before attending the event at his California home.

In a statement to Politico, however, Kennedy explained that he had no part in the invitations that were sent out, seemingly suggesting it was something his wife Cheryl Hines had organized.

"I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," Kennedy told the outlet. The author also explained there was no one who checked the vaccination or testing status of any of the attendees before they entered the party.

Politico also reported that the event was for Hines' friends within the entertainment industry, and Kennedy was not in the loop about what the invitations had listed.

Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty

In a statement to The Huffington Post, Kennedy doubled down on his claims and said that he did not require that guests be vaccinated to attend the event.

"I believe that every person has the right to make health decisions free from coercion, threats or force by governments, employers, and fellow citizens," the statement said. "I don't always agree with the decisions of others, of course, but I always support their liberty to decide for themselves."

"I extend this respect to everyone including colleagues, friends, and family members," Kennedy added.

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.