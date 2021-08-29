Anti-vax radio host Marc Bernier has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19

Marc Bernier of station WNDB of Orlando, Florida speaks to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove during a radio interview 24 October 2006 at an event for radio talk shows at the White House in Washington, DC. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Marc Bernier worked as a broadcast journalist for 46 years.

Following his hospitalization on August 10, Bernier fought the coronavirus for three weeks until he passed.

Bernier likened the US government to Nazi Germany in his last tweet.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Longtime WNDB radio host Marc Bernier, an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccinations, has died from COVID-19 after a three-week hospital stay, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

"It's with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier. Marc informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years while enjoying a successful 46-year career as a broadcast journalist," a WNDB Facebook post said.

Bernier was hospitalized on August 10 and spent three weeks fighting the virus. His last tweet quoted a video from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asking residents to get vaccinated, which he used to compare the US government to Nazi Germany.

Read the original article on Business Insider