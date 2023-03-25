Anti-trans activist Posie Parker ends New Zealand tour after chaotic protests at event

The anti-trans activist known as Posie Parker has cancelled further events and reportedly left New Zealand after violent protests ended her planned appearance in Auckland.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by the name Posie Parker, was due to speak in Auckland on Saturday morning. The controversial UK gender activist was met by crowds of pro-trans rights counter-protesters, estimated to be in the thousands, and substantially outnumbering the speaker’s supporters. She left the event before speaking, after being booed, heckled and doused with tomato juice.

RNZ's Jordan Dunn captured the moment that Posie Parker was escorted away from the rally.



The counter-protest crowd gathered in Albert Park this morning before Parker's speech, and made a cacophany of noise to drown her speech out.



Keen-Minshull’s appearance in New Zealand had been highly controversial before her arrival. An earlier appearance in Australia had been attended and supported by white supremacist groups, who marched the streets, repeatedly performing the Nazi salute.

A number of LGBTQ+ rights groups had pushed for New Zealand’s immigration authorities to deny her entry to the country, on the grounds that she posed a threat to public order. On Friday, New Zealand’s high court ruled that the decision to allow Keen-Minshull entry to the country was lawful.

The immigration minister, Michael Wood, said in a statement on Friday: “Like many New Zealanders I would prefer it if Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull never set foot in New Zealand. I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around, including white supremacists.

“I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews,” Wood said, however, he had consulted with Immigration New Zealand and concluded that the “case does not meet the threshold for Ministerial intervention”.

The protest and counter-protest on Saturday was violent and chaotic. The Green party co-leader Marama Davidson, who was demonstrating in support of trans rights, was hit by a motorcycle at a pedestrian crossing. A convoy of motorcyclists had appeared at the protest in support of Keen-Minshull.

Davidson required medical attention after the incident, but was not hospitalised. The party confirmed on Saturday that Davidson had reported an incident to police, saying: “It appears a motorcyclist failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing and Marama was knocked to the ground.”

In a statement on Saturday, Let Women Speak NZ – a group affiliated with Keen-Minshull’s events – said the planned event in Wellington “has been cancelled” on the advice of Keen-Minshull’s security team. Local media reported that she had checked into a flight out of the country from Auckland international airport.

Keen-Minshull livestreamed her attempt to make a speech, and her exit, accompanied by police. “I have grave fears for this place,” she said as she left. “This country’s fucked.”