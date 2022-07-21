Anti TIM3 Antibodies Clinical Trials Report

KuicK Research

Delhi, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancements including gene sequencing and target gene selection have led to introduction of targeted therapies in the management of cancer. Amid all therapies, antibody therapeutics have emerged as shining star in the global market owing to their ability to specifically target the disease and generating specific immune response against it. Despite huge success, there is still a room for more enhanced therapeutics which has propelled the further research and development activities. Scientists are continuously identifying new potential targets for the designing of enhanced drug.

Better understanding in the cancer biology has led to identification of next generation immune checkpoint inhibitor, T-cell immunoglobulin mucin-3 (TIM-3). The expression of TIM-3 has been reported on interferon (IFN) gamma (γ) secreting helper T (Th) 1 cells, Th17, regulatory T cells (Tregs), CD8+ T cells, dendritic cells, monocytes, and other leukocyte subsets, including natural killer (NK) cells. Several studies evidence also suggests that TIM-3 is expressed on cancer cells such as melanoma, osteosarcoma, cervical cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and others. The ubiquitous expression of TIM-3 on multiple tumor cells strongly indicates its potential role in tumor progression.

Current research studies are mainly focused on exploring the beneficial effects of blocking or modulating TIM-3 as therapy for cancer. Owing to its critical role, pharmaceutical companies have developed robust pipeline of anti-TIM-3 antibodies which are present across various stages of clinical development. Till date, more than 15 anti- TIM-3 antibodies have been developed which are being evaluated in more than 100 clinical trials. These drugs are being evaluated as monotherapy or in combination therapy for the treatment of wide range of cancers including myeloid leukemia, lung cancer, gastric cancer, renal cell cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. Although these drugs are present in initial stages of clinical trials, it is suggested that anti-TIM-3 antibody will gain market authorization in 2024, thus boosting the growth in market.

Further, advancement in the field of antibody therapeutics has also led to introduction of bispecific antibody. Bispecific antibodies due to combination of two binding specificities, improve the selectivity and efficacy of antibody-based treatment of human cancer. They are designed to combine specificities of two antibodies and simultaneously involved in addressing different antigens or epitopes. Bispecific antibodies with ‘two-target’ functionality can interfere with multiple surface receptors including TIM-3 and other co-expressed receptors which have synergistic activity in the targeting of cancer cells. Although these bispecific antibodies are currently present in initial stages of clinical trial, it is expected that bispecific antibodies will emerge as shining star in TIM-3 therapy owing to several benefits associated with them.

It is believed that introduction of first TIM-3 monoclonal antibody will gain interest from scientists and pharmaceutical companies. This will surge the number of ongoing clinical trials in the market. Further, it is also expected that other targeted approaches including bispecific antibodies, vaccines, chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, or small molecule inhibitors will also emerge as potential options for targeting TIM-3 in the management of cancer during the forecast period.

As per our report analysis, the global anti-TIM-3 antibody market is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2028 after expected approval of first drug in 2024. The market will be mainly driven by the rapid increase in the geriatric population which possesses significant risk of developing cancer. Moreover, the unavailability of effectively curing cancer drugs also demands for the development of targeted therapy which will also boost the market. The forthcoming years will witness new product launches, increasing investment, and rising initiatives by government to increase awareness about targeted cancer therapies in the market. These all factors will contribute to the growth of market during the forecast period.





