Anti Stretch Mark Products Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the anti-stretch mark products market are Clarinis, E.T Browne Drug Co., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Basq Skin Care, Weleda AG, Dermaclara Inc., Mama Mio, Mustela, Crown Laboratories, Inc.

, Earth Mama Organics, Union Swiss Ltd., The Clorox Company (Burt’s Bees), Vichy Laboratories, and Nyka.



The global anti stretch mark products market grew from $1.49 billion in 2022 to $1.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The anti stretch mark products market is expected to grow to $2.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The anti-stretch mark products market consists of sales of anti-stretch mark gel that is used to reduce the development of striae gravidarum.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-stretch mark products refer to organic and inorganic effective formulations applied over the skin to lower the appearance of scars and marks on the abdomen, breasts, hips, and other parts on the body. These products improve elastic and boost collagen synthesis.



North America was the largest region in the anti-stretch mark products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anti-stretch mark products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of anti-stretch mark products include creams, body butter, lotions, serum, and massage oil.The anti-stretch mark creams refer to semisolid dosage forms containing more than 20% water or volatile components.



These creams are mostly used to apply them to the skin and they evenly spread all over the face. Both conventional and organic anti-stretch mark products are used by kids and adults, and they are distributed through hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy & drug stores, specialty stores, oil stores, and others.



Increasing individual attention toward self-care is expected to propel the growth of the anti-stretch mark products market.Self-care refers to the practice of protecting one’s own physical and mental health through various activities including exercise, nutrition, stress reduction, and others.



Individuals are increasing spending their quality time and expenditure on enhancing both internal and external beauty through skin products including anti-stretch mark products.For instance, according to the cross-sectional survey conducted by the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, JIS University between April and May 2020, more than 61% of respondents reported daily use of skin care products.



Therefore, increasing individual attention towards self-care is expected to boost demand for anti-stretch mark products during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-stretch mark products market.The companies operating in the anti-stretch mark products market are focusing on developing products with innovative ingredients and better outcomes to meet end-customer demand and increase their market presence.



For instance, In February 2021, Dermaclara, a USA-based skin brand involved in offering products related to stretch marks, scars & wrinkles, launched enhanced silicone fusion stretch mark patches and kit, which is used to stimulate collagen regulation and reduce stretch marks during and post pregnancy.



In August 2021, Crown Laboratories, a US-based company that manufactures skincare products, announced its acquisition of StriVectin for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, StriVectin will become part of Crown Laboratories and operates under Crown Laboratories.



It will become part of Crown’s new premium skincare division. StriVectin is an USA-based company involved in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of anti-aging products including moisturizers, serums, and eye creams.



The countries covered in the anti-stretch mark products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anti-stretch mark products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-stretch mark products market statistics, including anti-stretch mark products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-stretch mark products market share, detailed anti-stretch mark products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-stretch mark products industry. This anti-stretch mark products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

