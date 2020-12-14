These Anti-Slip Touchscreen Gloves Are a Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers — and They’re Only $13
Amazon
Having a warm pair of gloves on hand is a must for withstanding the winter elements. If you’ve yet to stock up on a set to brave the impending cold, look no further than these thermal gloves from Trendoux. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by their durability and protection all winter long — and at just $13 per pair, they won’t break the bank.
Beyond keeping your hands toasty, the thermal gloves feature touchscreen-compatible material on the thumbs, forefingers, and middle fingers. What’s more, anti-slip silicone covers the entire palm so you can grip the steering wheel all the more securely. Each pair is made from extremely soft napping wool that fits snug to your hands, and the thickened elastic band around the wrist keeps wind, snow, and rain from getting inside.
The gloves are so beloved by shoppers, they’re a best-seller on Amazon. One satisfied customer claimed they are “the warmest touchscreen gloves they’ve ever worn,” while another reviewer expects them to “last a very long time” thanks to their high quality feel.
Amazon
Buy It! Trendoux Anti-Slip Touchscreen Thermal Gloves, $12.99; amazon.com
“These gloves are insanely comfortable and conform to my hand and fingers pretty nicely,” wrote one shopper. “The phone screen tips are shockingly good. These actually activate my fingerprint reader/home button and feel like I'm not wearing gloves at all. They glide on the screen effortlessly.”
Another said, “They kept my hands quite warm in the cold and wind, and are small enough to take up no storage space. I would strongly recommend these to anybody that enjoys spending time outdoors and wants to keep their hands warm and versatile.”
RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say These Are ‘the Most Comfortable Pajama Pants Ever’ — and They’re Only $20
There are three different sizes available to choose from — medium, large, and extra-large — in 11 colorways on Amazon. But no matter which option you go with, the price stays at just $13 per pair. Grab a pair for yourself, or gift some as stocking stuffers to the whole family.