Anti-Semitism is being normalised in British life

Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and carry placards

In 1144, the murder of a tanner’s apprentice in Norwich was blamed on French-speaking Jews, birthing a shameful tradition of blood libel that ascribed to Jews a penchant for murdering children.

As the unknown person who recently scrawled graffiti outside my house put it: “think Gaza”. Are the Israelis trying to kill infants? Of course not. They understand that every death is a victory for Hamas in the international arena.

The ease with which so many reach for Jewish malevolence to explain the Palestinian tragedy has roots reaching back to East Anglia. But no longer do the good people of Norwich throw Jews down wells. Rather, the local council equivocated this week about the public Chanukah lighting.

Foremost in their minds – these were the claims of officials and who are we to doubt them – was a single concern. What if the candelabra was vandalised? One might have thought that this was a matter for the police. Is it “inclusive” for minorities to hide for their own safety? And if officers could not be persuaded to protect Jews, I’d take the threat of vandalism above the life of the medieval Marranos, forced to observe Judaism in secret.

But the council failed to buck up. Eventually, after pressure from The Jewish Chronicle, officials decided to hold the celebrations, but in a less prominent location and for one night rather than the traditional eight. So the observances of the world’s oldest monotheism were rewritten at the stroke of a municipal pen.

Chanukah marks the miracle in which a single day’s oil lamp remained alight for eight days, following the destruction of the Jewish temple more than 2,000 years ago. It represents defiance and survival. The prayers recall how numerous attempts at genocide failed to extinguish the Jewish spirit. Reduce it to one night and it represents nothing.

A small story, I suppose. But the way officials so casually relegated the rights of Jews speaks of the new normal in Britain. Mobs holding anti-Semitic signs and bellowing genocidal slogans have become a weekly fixture. If the police had enforced the law after October 7 by arresting those supporting Hamas, the protests could have taken on a more moderate tone. But officers aren’t used to taking on fashionable causes.

Story continues

Last Saturday, police in Manchester arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of causing criminal damage during a Palestine rally. Videos showed a mob surrounding the police van, chanting “let him go”. Eventually, the suspect was released to ecstatic cheers. Police later claimed that there had not been “sufficient evidence” to hold him.

This does not go unnoticed. Every Friday, radical Imams up and down the land take to their pulpits to express disturbing views with no fear of consequences. Clips of their chilling sermons circulate freely online. Police are ready to arrest a Christian woman for praying silently outside an abortion centre, but are seemingly unable to bring these Muslim preachers to book.

So we find ourselves in a position where the intimidation of Jews has become an acceptable part of British life. Is it any surprise that when I went to synagogue recently, security guards ushered us out of a side exit in groups of 10 and the rabbi took off his kippah in the street? This is spiritual degradation, playing out in a country that speaks of equality and diversity.

It’s the smugness that gets me, and the double standards. Those most sensitive to homophobia, transphobia and racism whisper that Jews just can’t stop themselves murdering children.

But we see our enemies now. We’re not afraid. Jews belong in Britain. We fought for it in the Second World War, and our Chanukah lights are staying in our windows.

Jake Wallis Simons is editor of ‘The Jewish Chronicle’

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.