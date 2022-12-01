Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 45.50 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market” By Type (Protease Inhibitors, Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV/AIDS, Herpes, Influenza), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market size was valued at USD 30.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 45.50 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC onAnti-Retroviral Drugs Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market Overview

A group of viruses from the family Retroviridae collectively known as a retrovirus typically carry their genetic material as ribonucleic acid RNA. Antiretroviral medications prevent the HIV virus from multiplying instead of destroying it. The most effective kind of medical treatment for HIV is antiretroviral medication.

To obtain a competitive edge and enter into various regional markets, numerous companies are concentrating on developing a ground-breaking HIV treatment solution. Additionally, financing for businesses engaged in antiretroviral medicine R&D has increased. Drugs for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that treat HIV/AIDS are available on the market. Hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others administer the medications via oral and parenteral routes.

The market for anti-retroviral drugs is expanding as a result of rising public knowledge of HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment. It is the most serious illness with a high prevalence in nearly every region of the world, which has led to an unparalleled level of awareness of the illness. By enhancing the ability to fight the virus and preventing the spread of HIV to others, it is used to treat lower viral loads, suppress the growth of the virus, and slow down or stop HIV symptoms.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Roche, Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Merck, Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novartis AG., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., ViiV Healthcare., 9.10 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Johnson & Johnson, Belgium) and GloaxoSmithKline plc (UK).

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market into Type, Application and Geography.

  • Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market, by Type

    • Protease Inhibitors

    • Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

    • Integrase Inhibitors

    • Nucleoside Analogs and Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

  • Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market, by Application

    • Hepatitis

    • HIV/AIDS

    • Herpes

    • Influenza

    • Others

  • Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

