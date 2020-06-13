Anti-Racism Protests Held Coast To Coast Across U.S.

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality continued across the nation on Friday, the 18th day since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck.

In demonstrations in Miami; Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; St. Paul, Minnesota; and beyond, people held signs reading “Black lives matter” and “Silence is violence.”

“No more seeing injustice and nothing said,” one activist said at a protest in Oakland, California. “No more systemic oppression. No more young brothers and sisters dead — no more saying, ‘That’s just how it is.’”

The protests, which started in Minneapolis on May 26, the day after Floyd was killed, quickly spread across the country and the world. Largely led by young Black people and drawing often massive, racially diverse crowds, the protests have already led to significant changes in policy and public opinion. Several cities have committed to redirecting funding away from police departments to social programs, for instance, and a slew of monuments to racist leaders have been toppled.

Here are photos from a few of the protests across the country on Friday:

Phoenix

The group has started marching through downtown Phoenix. It has grown to hundreds of people. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/vvMfYpGdNc — Brittni Thomason (@BrittniThomason) June 13, 2020

Oakland, California

Day 15 of Oakland #GeorgeFloyd protest: the Hyphy protest with a couple hundred people continues at Lake Merritt with the first speaker, Kevin, who shares a little context behind today’s action. pic.twitter.com/W9ZywVZW3a — Sarah Belle Lin (@SarahBelleLin) June 12, 2020

Washington

And a multiplicitous movement, no less. We’ve got two protests again: one at the Wilson Building, and the DSA-led one at Freedom Plaza. I’d say about 100 at each. pic.twitter.com/rYIVhmZpve — Margaret Barthel (@margaretbarthel) June 12, 2020

Chicago

New York City

Syracuse, New York

#Syracuse protests makes it way back to Clinton Square pic.twitter.com/exdcY25Mi5 — Frankie Jupiter (@FrankieJupiter) June 12, 2020

Columbus, Ohio

Event continues on the statehouse lawn. Hundreds still gathered around listening. We’ll have a live look at 6 on @wsyx6. pic.twitter.com/oSg6MBoLwT — Jessi Starkey (@JessiStarkey) June 12, 2020

Nashville

VIDEO: Protesters are calling for the re-naming of Legislative Plaza to the Ida B. Wells Plaza. They’ve put a black tarp over the Andrew Carmack plaque: that statue was toppled during previous protests. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/isKIP0L2i2 — Kathleen Serie (@Fox17Kathleen) June 12, 2020

El Paso, Texas

There’s another small, peaceful protest tonight in #ElPaso of maybe 50 people. Now chanting outside the police HQ. pic.twitter.com/MLQMljLJ5Z — Cengiz (@CengizYar) June 13, 2020

Seattle

Seattle #BlackLivesMatter march may be one of the largest marches I’ve seen in this city. pic.twitter.com/SOoYOccRY3 — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) June 12, 2020

