Anti-Platelet Agents Market to Worth US$ 4.8 billion by 2033 | Industry to Rise at CAGR 7.0%: Fact.MR Study

·6 min read
Increasing use of anti-platelet agents to prevent clotting among patients is predicted to drive lucrative opportunities for market, says Fact.MR in its recent market report.

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global anti-platelet agents market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Anti-platelet agents are more efficient for arterial clots. These clots are made largely of platelets. Anti-platelet agents can avoid clot formation and prevent platelets from clumping. Various medications to achieve this effect act on proteins and receptors that receive chemical signals and can cause cells to bind. Further, anti-platelet agents are generally used as a first-line antithrombotic therapy to manage acute ischemic syndromes while preventing their recurrence.

For example, aspirin is used to block thromboxane, which is a blood-clotting chemical. The medicine is sold under multiple brand names, including Easprin, Bayer, Aspir, and Ecotrin. Aspirin is commonly prescribed to people who are experiencing a heart attack as it can rapidly and effectively inhibit the growth of blood clots and platelet activity and thus helps to maintain some measure of blood flow.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the cases of cardiovascular diseases. These cardiovascular diseases are one of the principal causes of death in developing and developed economies. Further, a sedentary lifestyle and the growing geriatric population are pivotal factors that are fueling the demand for anti-platelet agents.

Increasing research and development activities by prominent players in the industry to develop anti-platelet agents is projected to fuel lucrative opportunities. However, the limitations in the tolerability, safety, and efficacy of anti-platelet agents can limit their adoption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global anti-platelet agents market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion by 2033-end.

  • Sales of anti-platelet agents in Canada are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

  • The size of the global market is US$ 2.4 billion in the year 2023.

  • Demand for anti-platelet agents in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2033.

  • The global market is estimated to progress at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% through 2033.

“Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and growing research & development activities to develop anti-platelet agents are estimated to lead to lucrative opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Anti-Platelet Agents Industry Research

  • By Drug :

    • Aspirin

    • Clopidogrel

    • Ticagrelor

    • Prasugrel

    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Angioplasty

    • Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

    • Myocardial Infraction

    • Dental Surgeries

    • Arterial Thrombosis

  • By End User :

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Hospitals

    • Emergency Service Centers

    • Clinics

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Competition Scenario

Key industry players are resorting to product development and others to open up new market opportunities.

For instance,

  • Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation. In May 2022, the company announced the completion of enrollment in the study on TARGET Dual antiplatelet therapy. It is one of the noteworthy post-market clinical studies related to the Firehawk Rapamycin Target Eluting Coronary Stent System.

This newly enrolled study is a controlled, non-inferiority, randomized, multicenter, and prospective controlled trial. Further, the study demonstrated that Firehawk can achieve rapid healing with better or equal safety and efficacy even at low doses.

Key providers of anti-platelet agents include Aspen, The Medicines Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Otsuka.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Aspen

  • The Medicines Company

  • Sanofi

  • Pfizer

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Otsuka

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anti-platelet agents market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of drug type (aspirin, clopidogrel, ticagrelor, prasugrel, others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, others), application (angioplasty, percutaneous coronary interventions, myocardial infraction, dental surgeries, arterial thrombosis), and end user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, emergence service centers, clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

