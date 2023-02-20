Anti-obesity medications are set to skyrocket this year. But how will we afford them?

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Demand for anti-obesity medications is expected to grow exponentially this year as a shortage eases and several new drugs come on the market.

But the drugs cost $1,000 a month or more per person – and they need to be taken indefinitely.

With more than 40% of Americans weighing enough to qualify for these medications – and the majority now ineligible for coverage – how much prevention can individuals and the country pay for?

"We appreciate that (the pharmaceutical) industry continues to look into" anti-obesity medications, said Dr. Marcus Schabacker, president and CEO of ECRI, a nonprofit that works to improve health care. "It just doesn't help if it is unaffordable to the majority of patients who need it."

Health care technology company Komodo Health calculates that more than 2 million prescriptions were written last year for Wegovy, the brand name for the drug semaglutide made by Novo Nordisk, and for tirpzepatide, by Eli Lilly, a diabetes drug that hasn't yet been approved for weight loss.

These medications are expected to become more widely available this year, and demand for prescriptions is projected to climb substantially.

Semaglutide has been shown to help cut someone's excess weight by about 15% and tirzepatide by 20% – an unprecedented amount for medications. They are also expected to reduce health consequences and therefore medical costs.

"Obesity is this huge medical problem in the United States, and here are drugs that are actually working," said Dr. David Rind, chief medical officer for the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which estimates the value of different drugs.

"We've been waiting for drugs that do something like this for a really long time."

LATEST NEWS: Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation 

OBESITY AND KIDS: Why new  guidance is drawing scrutiny

Why this is an issue now

Certainly, not everyone who weighs more than what is considered healthy will want these medications or would benefit from them. And weight loss from the medications, while impressive, will not make heavy people thin. But until recently, there were no drugs capable of helping people lose that kind of weight.

Shortages of Wegovy, driven by supply chain interruptions, have kept demand limited since it won approval in June 2021.

Now, Novo Nordisk says, it has fixed those problems, and some doctors say their patients can access the medication. Wegovy's list price is $1,349.02 a month, or more than $16,000 a year, at the full anti-obesity dose. (The same drug, sold under the brand name Ozempic, sells for a lower cost at a lower dose to treat diabetes.)

This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows packaging for the company's Wegovy drug.
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows packaging for the company's Wegovy drug.

Also this year, federal regulators will consider approving tirzepatide, which seems to help people lose even more weight. Since winning approval in May as a treatment for diabetes, Eli Lilly has sold tirzepatide for $1,000 a month under the brand name Mounjaro. Other similar medications are likely to be approved in coming years.

These new anti-obesity medications, like those that treat high blood pressure and cholesterol, must be taken indefinitely, so once people start taking them they will need to continue or risk the pounds creeping back.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently changed its guidelines for children with obesity and recommended more aggressive treatments, including medications for children as young as 12. Guidelines released late last year from American Diabetes Association also recommend aggressively treating obesity, including using medications, in patients with diabetes.

The global market for anti-obesity medications is expected to grow by 25% over the next five years, driven largely by demand in North America, according to an analysis by Medi-Tech Insights, a business research firm.

More: How will the obesity epidemic end? With kids.

The cost of obesity

Treating the health effects of obesity costs the U.S. health care system $170 billion a year, according to ECRI.

Americans trying to lose weight spend another $70 billion a year – largely without success and often "for remedies that are unproven and maybe even counterproductive or dangerous," Schabacker said.

Weight loss medications are overpriced based on the value they provide, but "not dramatically" so, Rind said.

Even though older-generation drugs are less effective, ICER estimates that they provide more long-term value than their cost by reducing obesity-related illnesses.

For instance, Qsymia, a combination of the drugs phentermine and topiramate, sells for $1,465 a year, but ICER estimates its benefits could justify an annual cost of $3,600 to $4,800.

Semaglutide, by contrast, typically costs consumers $13,618 a year but brings a value of $7,500 to $9,800, ICER found.

Medications should eventually offset costs by preventing heart attacks, joint surgeries and other expensive therapies, Rind said.

But someone with a very high body mass index – a ratio of weight to height – is more likely to suffer health consequences than someone with a BMI closer to the cutoff threshold for obesity at 30. So cost savings will come mostly from a limited group, said Cornell University health economist John Cawley.

"It's in preventing extreme obesity where the cost savings lie," he said.

Why weight loss treatment hasn't been covered so far   

It made some sense in the past for insurance companies not to cover anti-obesity medications, Rind said. That's because many drugs promoted weight loss of only about 5%, the lower limit of what will make a difference in someone's health.

And a number of approved weight loss medications were taken off the market when they proved dangerous. In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration withdrew the weight loss drug lorcaserin, sold as Belviq, because of an increased risk of cancer among people who took the drug long-term. One of the drugs in the combination known as fen-phen (a combination of fenfluramine and phentermine) was famously withdrawn in 1997 for damaging patients' heart valves.

"If every decade or two obesity treatments turn out to be killing people, it make sense why somebody said they wouldn't cover them," Rind said.

But now that there are effective medications, the lack of coverage doesn't make medical sense.

"Nobody would ask anybody who has hypertension to exercise and not give them a beta blocker or another approved drug," Schabacker said. “If those Americans who quality for treatment would be covered under insurance plans or Medicare/Medicaid, it would contribute to lowering the health care costs for secondary diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes and muscular-skeletal diseases.”

Bias also drives the lack of coverage, he and the others said.

"Obesity is perceived as a choice, a consequence of people's actions and therefore less worthy of coverage than even other conditions linked to diet, like Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure," Cawley said.

National surveys indicate that the vast majority of people who have obesity try to lose weight. "It's not a lack of effort," he said.

Decades of research now shows that human biology fights to regain lost pounds, slowing metabolism, for instance, when someone loses weight. Yet the perception still lingers that patients should be able to help themselves.

"We have ever better evidence that losing weight with diet and exercise does not work for 95% of people; pretending that it does makes no sense," he said.

Rethinking Obesity: 

If spotty health insurance coverage for anti-obesity medications is allowed to continue, it will probably worsen economic and ethnic disparities, especially among children, Cawley said.

"Teens and young adults whose parents have health insurance will get coverage. Others won't," he said.

Obesity is more common among low-income women, though not low-income men, he said.

People with low incomes and fewer food options rely more heavily on inexpensive, highly processed foods, which tend to promote obesity, Schabacker said.

"This aggravates the obesity issue and makes it even worse by not providing appropriate treatment for it, despite the fact that it's available," he said.

Who will pay for the medications?

Right now, the burden of paying for weight loss treatments typically falls to the patient. The majority of health plans don't cover the cost of weight loss medications, and neither do government programs like Medicare.

Novo Nordisk, in a recent presentation to investors, said 40 million American adults have at least some insurance coverage for Wegovy. (Roughly 108 million U.S. adults meet the definition for having obesity.)

"Coverage policies can be very confusing and thus lead people to give up on getting these medicines from their drug plans – even when they might be covered," said Ted Kyle, founder of ConscienHealth and former chair of the Obesity Action Coalition, a 75,000-member nonprofit that works to empower people living with obesity.

The lack of coverage at least partially explains why only about 2% of Americans with obesity have historically been treated with either weight loss medications or surgery.

Once multiple weight loss drugs come on the market, there will be some competition and prices could moderate somewhat, said Rind, also an internist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. But if one drug seems to be better and becomes the one everyone wants, "that one will keep costing a lot."

The arrival of these new expensive medications might also be a boon to less expensive, less effective drugs already on the market, he said. "We may also see some attempt to have patients use the most affordable drugs first."

Rind's organization, ICER, has recommended that Medicare begin paying for anti-obesity medications.

Commercial insurers should cover the medications, too, he said. But while it seems as if they'd save money if people lose weight, these cost offsets will happen many years in the future, by which point the patient may have switched coverage plans.

Patent protections will keep low-cost generics off the market for at least two decades.

Maybe, Rind said, insurers and drug companies will reach a deal he described as a "Netflix plan," under which insurers will set a dollar amount and manufacturers will provide as much as they're willing for that sum.

As with preventive care, Cawley said, the government could also require that all health insurers cover cost-effective weight loss treatments, which would reduce disparities.

He also said insurers often use incentives to get policyholders to avoid wasteful spending. Cheaper weight loss medications could be made available without a co-pay, but the newer ones could cost patients more out-of-pocket.

This would "at least make consumers think twice before going for the more expensive option."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cost of Wegovy, weight loss drugs may be too expensive for Americans

Latest Stories

  • Belly fat is linked to serious health issues... here is how to get rid of it in 2023

    Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up.

  • I exercised for 30 minutes a day to manage my fibromyalgia. On day 40 I had my first pain-free day in a year.

    Some days Charlotte Neal could manage intense spin classes and a gentle walk on others. She says consistency is paying off.

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • Internationally trained nurses who came to Canada feel forgotten as provinces recruit abroad

    When Nikka Reyes moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2015, she was hoping for a promising future working as a registered hemodialysis nurse. Eight years later, she's a Canadian citizen, but the 34-year-old is living and working in Tennessee because she was unable to get accredited in Manitoba. She also wonders why provincial governments are going on recruiting trips to the Philippines instead of using those resources to help internationally educated nurses who are already here. "Why are we

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • Woman reveals the cervical cancer symptom so ‘mild’ she almost dismissed it

    Klodjana Aliaj was diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in November 2020, but she almost dismissed her symptoms because they were ‘so mild’

  • Daily habits that could prevent your never-ending cold

    Despite Covid’s retreat, it seems that few of us have made it through winter in the best of health. Rates of influenza-like illnesses, Strep, tonsillitis, the common cold – and for many, that’s been an absolute monster cold – have all been on the rise. One explanation put forward by experts has been the “immunity debt”, whereby two years of lockdown and social distancing limited our exposure to pathogens and left us more susceptible.

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Drone Footage Shows Continuing Response to Ohio Chemical Train Derailment

    Drone footage recorded over East Palestine, Ohio, on February 19 shows the continued response of officials and agencies to the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances earlier in the month.The video was recorded by Zachary Riter.The US Department of Health & Human Services said on February 17 it had “deployed emergency teams from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (#ATSDR) to speak with East Palestine, Ohio community members & conduct public health testing to ensure those affected by the derailment get the medical care they need.”In a statement on February 17, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency said a medical clinic would be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Ohio Gov Mike DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers,” he said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • A pediatrician and mom of 2 thought she was having bad acid reflux. It was a heart attack.

    Jessica Cohn, 37, said she had chest pain and assumed it was acid reflux. Now, she has permanent heart damage.

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Comedian Rhod Gilbert ‘coming back’ to his former self after cancer treatment

    The Welshman revealed his cancer is of the head and neck but that he has a big recovery goal which he is working towards.

  • A look back at Jimmy Carter's health journey and thoughts on aging

    Former President Jimmy Carter, who is receiving hospice care at home after a series of short hospital stays, has had several health issues in recent years. At 98 years old, Carter is the oldest and longest-lived U.S. President, telling People Magazine in 2015, when he was 95, that he never expected to be alive for as long as he has. Carter underwent elective surgery on Aug. 2, 2015, at Emory University Hospital to remove a small mass in his liver, the Carter Center announced at the time.

  • CDC reports 19 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels. See latest map

    One metro-east county was at an elevated COVID-19 community level in the latest CDC update.

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.

  • My first breastfeeding experience was a disaster. I regret not questioning my lactation consultant sooner

    The author shares how she found out she has insufficient glandular tissue after struggling to breastfeed her first child.

  • 11-year-old Florida boy dies from flesh-eating infection after spraining ankle on treadmill

    Jesse Brown's death death comes on the heels of the CDC reporting an uptick in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S.

  • Stroke survivor moves hand for first time in nine years after spinal stimulation

    The researchers said the benefits of spinal cord stimulation have been shown to last for up to four weeks after stimulation was stopped.