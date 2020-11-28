Anti-lockdown protests: Over 60 arrested as crowds gather in London

(Independent)

Police have arrested more than 60 people after anti-lockdown protesters gathered in central London in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

A number of demonstrators could be seen being handcuffed by police officers on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators - many of whom were not face masks - booed at police and shouted "shame on you" as disorderly scenes unravelled.

The Metropolitan Police said they said they expected the number of people who have been arrested to increase yet further.

“Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today,” the Met said.

"These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home."

Current rules in place to curb the spread of coronavirus bar protests from taking place - with the Met Police warning those who attend risk being subjected to enforcement action by officers.

The grassroots group Save Our Rights UK, which says it is working for democracy, had planned a protest on Saturday called Unite For Freedom - Time For Action.

The group took to Twitter to announce a last-minute change to its plan to gather at Kings Cross station on Saturday morning, after it said arrests had been made.

Supporters were instead told to meet at Marble Arch.Three people were arrested outside the station, police said.

Additional reporting by Press Association

