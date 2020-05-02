Anti-lockdown protesters irk premier for turning Canadian flag upside down

Anti-lockdown protesters drew the ire of Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Saturday when they turned a Canadian flag upside down during their demonstration.

Protesters gathered on the Ontario legislative grounds to demand that the provincial government lift restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. At its peak, there were an estimated 300 people.

"Open the economy now Doug," reads one sign at the protest. "All health is essential," reads another.

Ford, when asked about the protest at a news briefing at Queen's Park, blasted the protesters for not displaying the flag right side up. The protest was the second weekend one on the grounds.

The premier said when he looked outside and saw the flag being flown upside down, he gets angry because it is disrespectful.

"What just burns me up, more than anything, more than them standing out there, is I look out the window and I see our Canadian flag being flown upside down," he said.

"If they want to fly our flag upside down, they don't respect our country, and I'll be the first to help them pack their bags and they can find a country that they want."

Ford acknowledged that the restrictions imposed on the province through emergency orders are challenging but added that gathering in a group and refusing to keep two metres apart endangers the protesters themselves.

"People are hurting out there and people want to get back to work. And there's a lot of people hurting and I can appreciate it," Ford said.

"But what they are doing is putting their lives in jeopardy, as far as I am concerned, with congregating, side by side."

Last weekend, Ford called the anti-lockdown demonstrators "a bunch of yahoos."

Ontario has forbidden gatherings of more than five people during the pandemic and the city of Toronto has a physical distancing bylaw in place.