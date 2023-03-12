Anti-LGBTQ Republican Reveals Favorite Photo 'Orientations' On 'Weekend Update'

Ben Blanchet
·1 min read
Anti-LGBTQ Republican Reveals Favorite Photo 'Orientations' On 'Weekend Update'

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (played by Molly Kearney), who made multiple comments on a gay 20-year-old man’s racy Instagram photos despite support for bills targeting LGBTQ people, said he’d support “any man who puts his body online for others” in a “Weekend Update” parody on “SNL.”

Kearney’s character follows a report from the Tennessee Holler that revealed McNally’s commenting habits, behavior a spokesperson chalked up to his enjoyment of interacting with constituents.

The Republican has since apologized for the comments and said he was “basically trying to encourage” the man.

The mock governor told “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost that he comments on photos of “all the orientations.”

“Orientations like from the side, from the front, from the back, there does not have to be a butt but it helps,” the Republican quipped.

The governor, who walked their fingers across Jost’s desk, later joked that they were looking out for “the little guy, Joe average, every Tom, Dick and hairless.”

The Tennessee politician then emphasized why they’re a proud conservative.

“I respect police officers, firefighters, any man who puts his body online for others,” the Republican said.

You can watch more of the “Saturday Night Live” bit, and other clips from “Weekend Update,” below.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Rupert Murdoch appears to confirm that Kimberly Guilfoyle left Fox News due to 'inappropriate' behavior, after reports claimed she faced a sexual harassment accusation

    It was reported in 2020 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced from Fox News after facing a sexual harassment accusation from a female assistant.

  • Tucker Carlson Went Too Far and Even Republicans Know It

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Gage SkidmoreTucker Carlson’s broadcast of an exclusive set of Jan. 6 security footage handed over by Speaker Kevin McCarthy went too far for even some Republicans.On this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie discuss Fox News’ latest string of crises, including the latest court document dump from Dominion Voting Systems’ blockbuster $1.6 billion case against the network—and Carlson’s airing of the Jan. 6 tap

  • Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan. 6

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election. “President Trump was wrong," Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists. Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.

  • Make Fox News’ Board Pay a Price for the Network’s Big Lies

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay/Wikimedia CommonsThe mismanagement and neglect by board members overseeing Fox News, revealed in a flood of texts, emails and sworn depositions, is likely to lead to shareholder lawsuits that could topple some Fox News insiders from their lucrative perches.The latest trove has one top executive, whose contract was not renewed in retribution, calling the network’s jockeying over what to do about the former president’s lies an “existenti

  • Trump is fixated on Ron DeSantis' disloyalty. Jeb Bush saw what it was like to be upstaged by a protégé.

    Trump's pursuit of loyalty hangs over the GOP primary as Ron DeSantis weighs his future. Another Floridian can relate to Trump's plight.

  • Senior Aide Who Was Central to Biden's 2020 Campaign Departs White House: 'We Wouldn't Be Here Without Her'

    Remi Anne Yamamoto, a "fiercely loyal" Biden aide and unofficial West Wing style guru, is stepping back to catch her breath after a busy four years

  • Fico's pro-Russian party takes poll lead ahead of Slovakia's Sept vote

    The NATO and EU member country is due to hold an election in September after the centre-right coalition cabinet lost a vote of no confidence in December due to rifts among the ruling parties. The poll by the IPSOS agency for Dennikn.sk news website, released on Friday, showed Fico's Smer-SD, or Direction-Social Democracy, with 16.2% of the vote, edging narrowly ahead of the Hlas (Voice) party, formed by a centrist faction that has split off from Smer, at 16%. Smer has taken to increasingly harsh rhetoric against Brussels and what Fico has called "Western propaganda".

  • Rupert Murdoch Testified That He 'Kicked Around' the Idea of Buying 'The Apprentice' After Trump Lost 2020 Election

    Murdoch said he ultimately didn't move forward, as he thought the former president would "kill" the show by making it about politics

  • Meet Ron and Casey DeSantis: America’s new First Family?

    Speculation has been rife for months that Ron DeSantis, the 44-year-old governor of Florida who owes his start to Trump, may now come to usurp him.

  • Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally set the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14 — a month earlier than scheduled despite the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake that killed some 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The elections could be the country’s most significant ones in decades. Erdogan is seeking to extend his two decades in power, and the voting will determine whether Turkey continues on the increasingly authoritarian course s

  • Ron DeSantis ‘ready for combat’ as he loses weight ahead of 2024 presidential battle

    Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have both been described as fighting fit amid rumours of weight loss ahead of a possible 2024 showdown for the Republican presidential nomination.

  • Another casualty if constitutional amendment passes: A check on bad Idaho laws | Opinion

    The Legislature’s campaign to seek vengeance on voters for passing Medicaid expansion continues. But what about the referendum?

  • DeSantis makes Iowa debut as Trump waits in wings

    DAVENPORT, Iowa (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his first trip to the early nominating state of Iowa on Friday as he tests the waters for a presidential bid, coming to the state only days before fellow Republican Donald Trump is slated to campaign there. Iowa could be particularly crucial for DeSantis, who is expected to jump into the 2024 White House race later in the spring. The state will hold the first Republican nominating contest early next year, and a win there would show DeSantis is a viable candidate against Trump.

  • Piers Morgan Brands BBC 'Pathetically Spineless' Over Gary Lineker Decision

    The broadcaster said Gary would step back from Match Of The Day until it agreed a "clear position on his use of social media".

  • Small-Government Conservative Or Authoritarian — Will The Real Ron DeSantis Please Stand Up?

    The same governor who vetoed a bill prohibiting local bans on plastic straws is now telling Disney what kind of entertainment it should produce.

  • Turkish opposition alliance plans to put Babacan in charge of economy -sources

    Turkey's main opposition alliance plans to make former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan a vice president responsible for the economy if it wins a presidential election set for May 14, four senior sources in the alliance told Reuters on Friday. They said the six-party alliance had also identified a candidate to be appointed as governor of the Turkish central bank, but did not say who it was. "In a system that Babacan will manage, there will be a structure where important ministries will be undertaken by other parties," a high level official in the alliance said.

  • Starmer: SNP leadership contest shows party has ‘lost its way’ with Scots

    The Labour leader said his party has an opportunity following the infighting within the SNP.

  • Mali junta delays referendum needed for democratic transition

    Mali's transitional government said on Friday it would delay a constitutional referendum that had been set to take place this month, the first in a series of scheduled polls meant to restore democracy after a military takeover in 2020. The junta running the West African country pledged to hold presidential elections in February 2024 following pressure from regional powers to lay out an acceptable democratic transition timeline.

  • DeSantis, Trump to collide in key state of Iowa

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make his first trip to the early nominating state of Iowa on Friday as he tests the waters for a presidential bid, only days before fellow Republican and former President Donald Trump is slated to campaign there. Iowa could be particularly crucial for DeSantis, who is expected to jump into the 2024 White House race later in the spring. The state will hold the first Republican nominating contest early next year, and a win there would show DeSantis is a viable candidate against Trump.

  • Libyan elections are possible this year, U.N. envoy says

    U.N. Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Saturday that if a clear road map and electoral laws are in put in place by June, national elections could be held by the end of the year. A political process to resolve more than a decade of conflict in Libya has been stalled since an election scheduled for December 2021 collapsed amid disputes over the eligibility of major candidates. On Saturday, he told a news conference in Tripoli that the two legislative bodies, the House of Representatives and the High State Council, had agreed to form a joint committee of six members each to draft electoral laws, adding: "There is no reason for any more delay."