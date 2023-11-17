Osama Bin Laden is the Left’s anti-Israel hero

Osama Bin Laden has gone viral on social media - CNN

Last night, Yashar Ali pointed out that Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” has gone viral on TikTok. Now, the TikTok trend is going viral on X, where everyone from “LibsofTikTok”’s Chaya Raichik to Yashar Ali (again) is losing their minds over the CCP-owned TikTok brainwashing Gen Z with anti-American, pro-Islamist terrorist propaganda.

On the most fundamental level, questioning American interventionism and sympathising with the militant groups and controversial political figures that arise in response to it, has been a touchstone of anti-authoritarian, countercultural politics for at least sixty years. The New Left sowed the seeds for the infamous form of progressive activism now pejoratively described as “wokeism”.

Typically these questions arise in moments of significant political and social upheaval: most famously, there were the protests against the Vietnam War, which weren’t only about opposition to the draft or the war more generally, but about America’s involvement in foreign conflicts. This included suspicions about the role of the CIA in Southeast Asia and the media manipulation they felt was downstream of that. More radical activists would even display the flag of the Viet Cong, then considered an insurgent or terrorist group by the US government.

Rinse and repeat for almost every international, and in some cases, even domestic, conflict the United States has been in from both the left and the right. The willingness of the American people to question authority, our government, or our country as a concept isn’t new, and it isn’t unique to this generation or moment. And it always includes support for people, groups, and countries considered our enemies. Che Guevara, Stalin, and Mao Zedong have long lent their faces to tee shirts, throw pillows, and posters, all worn by Americans under the age of 25.

So what should we make of what’s going on on TikTok: are people right to be concerned about the response to bin Laden’s “Letter to America”? Of course. But what’s different about this moment? Well, the relationship between kids with anti-authoritarian politics and the frantic media, concerned for their well-being and the future of this country, is a time-tested symbiosis. Even still, the rapid spread of the letter – and often outright positive response it garnered online from teenage ‘activists’ – was significant enough to prompt the Guardian newspaper into removing it from their online site 21 years after it was first put up.

The only thing that might be different now is that now TikTok acts as an amplification tool, allowing more people to parrot opinions they don’t have the context for or understand. Is that really new either, though? Especially in the last ten years? All of this is happening in the context of a political climate where sharing infographics you haven’t read about complex topics is the norm. Infographics you forget by the next day.

A lack of education, pared with a relentless expectation to give your (uninformed) opinion on the latest news stories, make obscenely offensive moments like this inevitable. It’s not that the way the United States approaches politics isn’t disturbing. But this development, concerning as it is, has been a long time coming.

