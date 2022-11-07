Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 164.97 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The increasing number of cancer patients contributing to the growing demand for anti-inflammatory drugs. Government initiatives supporting the pharmaceutical industry's growth will also benefit the market for anti-inflammatory medications. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, with a 39.88% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow from USD 95.23 billion in 2022 to USD 164.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The body's tendons lose their elasticity with age and are more vulnerable to injury. In addition, if untreated, moderate chronic pain at a young age can worsen into severe chronic pain as the age increases. The bone becomes more prone to injury as it loses density and mass. With increasing age, systemic inflammation worsens and causes more discomfort. Additionally, the discomfort lasts for a very long time. Another key contributing reason to the rising inflammation in elderly people is the incidence of diabetes. As a result, the global market for anti-inflammatory medications will be driven by the growing elderly population. The top market participants are always working to produce new drugs to take advantage of the enormous consumer market for anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals. The wide range of options and their growing accessibility also promote market expansion. For instance, a new age of market development is being ushered in by the discovery of anti-inflammatory biologics that are more effective in treating pain and have fewer adverse effects on the body. The approval methods are streamlined to expedite drug approvals, promote innovation, and boost industry compliance. Therefore, increased research and development will present profitable business chances. However, the growing concern about the side effects of the drugs will limit the market's growth. Similarly, the concerns surrounding the loss associated with patent expiry will also challenge the market's growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Humira, the brand-name medication of AbbVie, has received regulatory approval. The drug can treat various autoimmune illnesses, like active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease (CD). Nearly 37% of total 2021 revenues came from medicine.



Market Growth & Trends



Pain, redness, irritation, and swelling are all symptoms of inflammation. The body's immune response to an outside aggressor like bacteria, poisons, pollutants, or chemicals is inflammation. Anti-inflammatory medications are prescription medications that treat inflammation. They provide the patient with relaxation and comfort while reducing the swelling of the affected body area. Some anti-inflammatory medications include ibuprofen, naproxen, celecoxib, indomethacin, and celecoxib. Anti-inflammatory medications are frequently recommended to treat fever, headaches, and physical discomfort. They are also prescribed for arthritis, colds, flu, sprains, and strains. The improved healthcare services have decreased the mortality rate at birth. It has also reduced the number of deaths due to inadequate healthcare facilities globally. Given the enhanced economic and living conditions worldwide, the increase in life expectancy has increased the geriatric population. The increasing awareness about family planning has reduced fertility rates around the world. The fertility rate has stabilized significantly in most nations. The result of all the previously mentioned factors has increased the geriatric population. The increasing geriatric population has increased the prevalence of chronic pain, which will drive the global anti-inflammatory market.



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Scope:

Key Findings



• In 2022, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68% and market revenue of 64.75 billion.



The product type segment is divided into anti-inflammatory biologics, corticosteroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). In 2022, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68% and market revenue of 64.75 billion.



• The autoimmune inflammatory diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.24% over the forecast period.



The disease type segment is divided into autoimmune inflammatory diseases, respiratory diseases, anti-inflammatory bowel diseases, and others. Over the forecast period, the autoimmune inflammatory diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.24%.



• In 2022, the oral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 53.32 billion.



The route of administration segment is divided into oral, topical, inhalation, injection, and parenteral. In 2022, the oral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 53.32 billion.



• In 2022, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 51.42 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. In 2022, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 54% and market revenue of 51.42 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, with a market share of around 39.88% and 37.97 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The anti-inflammatory drugs market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. The cheap cost associated with the factors of production has made China and India attractive destinations for establishing pharmaceutical units in the region. The favorable government initiatives to further the development of healthcare infrastructure will propel the market's growth.



Key players operating in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market are:



• AbbVie Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• Pfizer



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global anti-inflammatory drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market by Product Type:



• Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

• Corticosteroids

• Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market by Disease Type:



• Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

• Respiratory Diseases

• Anti-Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

• Others



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market by Route of Administration:



• Oral

• Topical

• Inhalation

• Injection

• Parenteral



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market by Distribution Channel:



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



About the report:



The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



