Anti-idling window could be narrowed further in Aurora

·4 min read

If you leave your car running for more than two minutes without going anywhere, you could get a tap on your window as the Aurora looks crack down further on vehicle idling.

This month, Council will consider revisions to the Town’s current Anti-Idling Policy.

A key change will be revising the current limit, which currently stands at five minutes, to just two, while continuing on with an education campaign approved by Council last year.

“The ‘Every Second Counts’ public education campaign was kicked off in the Fall of 2021 and raises awareness about vehicle idling,” said Natalie Kehle, Energy and Climate Change Analyst for the Town of Aurora. “The campaign supports critical changes in idling behaviour as residents and businesses get back to their regular schedules (post-lockdowns). The 2021 campaign consisted of temporary mobile signs strategically placed on high traffic roads and in school zones advertising the new idling restrictions and providing education on the importance of idling reduction; bylaw education, including handing out slips when dealing with idle vehicles in school zones and investigating idling complaints received by the Town.”

A webpage was also dedicated to anti-idling with educational material, reporting mechanisms, and even a quiz. Idling challenges were included in the Town’s Go Green Challenge, which took place last fall, while the Town developed anti-idling resources for local schools and businesses, including free anti-idling posters, toolkits for schools to use in their curriculum, and more.

Anti-idling currently falls under the Noise Bylaw but recent changes to the legislation had created a challenge.

An anti-idling policy can no longer fall to the Noise Bylaw for enforcement and Kehle says a more “effective” mechanism would be a standalone bylaw that speaks specifically to greenhouse gas emissions “and other exhaust products” from idling rather than based on noise generation.

Until that time, proposed changes to the plan include renewed education, with campaigns targeted at GO Station users, drivers in school zones, and those outside recreation centres, bus stations, and in carpool parking lots – and a reduction in idling time.

“The policy is revised to limit idling to two minutes rather than five minutes,” says Kehle. “This better aligns with neighbouring municipalities. The original five-minute limit was to support enforcement activities as it aligned with the Noise Bylaw. Without having the restriction of the Noise Bylaw, the Policy is updated to reflect best practices in anti-idling provisions found in the GTA.”

Bringing the limit down to two minutes was music to the ears of Councillor Rachel Gilliland when the changes were recently presented to the Town’s Environmental Advisory Committee for their feedback.

“I’m glad it went from five to two,” said Councillor Gilliland. “I was pushing that at Council, so I am glad to see it has come to fruition.”

Committee members largely supported the changes but said policies on idling need to have more teeth than simply education.

“I wish it was one minute, but two minutes is 250 per cent better than five minutes,” said Committee member Colin Brown. “I just find people idle thoughtlessly.”

Brown challenged the Town to take things a step further by challenging what he described as “institutionalized pollution.”

“If the Town can ever take on institutionalized idling, I am thinking of all the drive-thrus, drive-thru banks, drive-thru to pick up their coffee, I can understand if someone has a physical disability needing to drive through to do so, but I don’t understand it any other time. You will see 15 – 20 cars lined up and when people are sitting in their cars it’s institutionalized pollution.”

That, said Councillor Gilliland, might be a tall order for the municipality to enforce.

“I feel it is something that would be tough for bylaw to enforce when someone is at a private business while they are picking up [something at] a drive-thru,” she said. “I don’t know how you would enforce that, but I think most vehicles that are on the market today have that auto-idle that turns your car off when your foot is on the brake.”

Some municipalities, however, are looking at this issue, said Kehle.

“There is a challenge when you just think about it – when you’re in a drive-thru, you’re actually driving every couple of minutes. You’re not idling for 20 minutes, but you’re slowly moving. It would be hard for Bylaw to go there and observe and justify that kind of ticket. I know some municipalities are actually not allowing drive-thrus anymore. They are just restricting drive-thrus in general, but that is more on the development side of things than the Bylaw side of things. It’s a concern and very hard to enforce.”

“That is probably the solution,” concurred Brown. “It is a better idea for the Town to take this on and say, ‘We’re not going to allow this anymore.’”

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy leaves on stretcher after scary hit

    A scary scene unfolded in Ottawa when Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.