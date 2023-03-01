Anti-Embolism Stockings Market is likely to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 5.2% and reach a US$ 1.2 billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Rising Prevalence of Venous Disorders and Increasing Geriatric Population Driving Need for Anti-Embolism Stockings: Persistence Market Research Study

New York: , March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Anti-Embolism Stockings Market was valued at US$ 682.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of anti-embolism stockings are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032.

Anti-embolism stockings are a type of socks designed to prevent the formation of blood clots in the legs. They achieve this by applying compression to the veins and blood vessels in the leg, which promotes smooth blood flow. This can help reduce the risk of blood clots forming and potentially traveling to the lungs, which can be dangerous.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the incidence of edema, venous leg ulcers, chronic venous insufficiency, and diabetic foot ulcers, especially among individuals aged 50 and above. To maintain normal blood circulation, people with these conditions require anti-embolism stockings. Consequently, an increase in the number of individuals suffering from venous leg ulcers has resulted in a corresponding increase in demand for anti-embolism stockings. This trend has contributed to the expansion of the global anti-embolism stockings market. Additionally, chronic venous disorders such as varicose veins, reticular veins, and spider veins also necessitate the use of anti-embolism stockings.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33355

Moreover, the growth of the anti-embolism stockings market is also being supported by increasing awareness of their effectiveness, as well as the introduction of new features based on consumer demand. Manufacturers have modified the design of anti-embolism stockings to apply gentle pressure to the legs, resulting in better blood circulation in the veins. This means that patients who have not recently undergone sclerotherapy for varicose veins can still benefit from wearing elastic stockings if they have venous disease. These factors are expected to be key drivers of market growth in the forecast period.

For instance:

  • In 2020, medi GmbH & co. KG launched mediven cosy 450 to expand its flat mesh compression garments portfolio.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Calf-length stockings held 64.3% share of the anti-embolism stockings market in 2021.

  • Anti-embolism stockings for men account for 63.1% of the market share.

  • The post-operative patients segment accounts for market share of 42.1%. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032.

  • North America held 48.2% share of the global market for anti-embolism stockings in 2021.

According to a researcher from Persistence Market Research, “Global sales of anti-embolism stockings are expected to increase due to several factors such as a rise in the incidence of venous disorders, an expanding geriatric population, and the growing demand for advanced products with new technologies.”

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33355

Market Competition

  • MD

  • Medtronic(Covidien)

  • Sigvaris, Medi

  • BSN Medical

  • Juzo

  • 3M

  • Bauerfeind AG

  • Thuasne Corporate

  • Pretty Legs Hosiery and others

The market for anti-embolism stockings is expected to expand due to increased investments in emerging economies for production, launch of new products, and collaborations and acquisitions by major players. The market includes numerous local, new, and established firms, and major players are promoting new materials and designs for more effective usage through marketing campaigns.

  • In 2020, Hatch announced the release of the Swell Relief Duo and Hatch Compression Sock to aid pregnant mothers in soothing swollen feet and ankles so that they can remain active throughout the day.

  • In 2021, Essity acquired ABIGO Medical. This acquisition helped the company to expand its wound care product portfolio.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the anti-embolism stockings market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33355

This research study is based on

  • product (calf-length, thigh-length), demography (men, women),

  • end user (ambulatory patients, post-operative patients, pregnant women, others),

  • across seven key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA))

For additional insights on how the growth of the anti-embolism stockings market will unfold over the decade, write to our analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life sciences research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


