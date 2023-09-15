Anti-drone system that fits in backpack now allows soldiers to hack hostile targets

EnforceAir tracks nefarious drones by sending short data signals to hack into enemy equipment - D-Fend Solutions

Soldiers are now able to take down hostile targets with anti-drone technology that fits in a backpack.

The compact device, EnforceAir, discretely tracks nefarious drones by sending short data signals to hack into enemy equipment.

The stealth system identifies a protected airspace then neutralises the threat by assuming control of the hostile drone and landing it safely in a predefined zone.

Counter-drone devices typically rely on jamming – sending signals or energy to interfere with enemy devices and block communication between the drone and its controller. However, this risks impacting other operations in the area and only provides temporary control, leaving the potential for an enemy drone pilot to regain control when jamming stops.

But EnforceAir, created by D-Fend Solutions, employs radio-frequency cyber detection and takeover mitigation to detect, locate and identify rogue drones without jamming. It is already in use by the Met Police and Ministry of Defence.

Speaking to the Telegraph at the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition in London, Jeffrey Starr, the CMO at D-Fend Solutions, said that a “very deep understanding of the drone’s communication protocols” allows the operator to ensure that the “rogue pilot loses control of the drone and cannot regain it”.

Previously, counter-drone systems were heavy, cumbersome and expensive, and tended to be made by repurposing old equipment - D-Fend Solutions

Using a hand-held device and without the need for a line of sight, the operator selects a protection zone, such as a military base, that is issued with alerts if any unmanned aerial vehicle enters the designated area.

The system works in three stages by transmitting short data signals that hack the device.

Initially it sends a message to the user’s screen in a grey colour if a drone enters the area of interest. The message also contains data on the drone, including height and size.

The user can then assess the information and choose to press “mitigate”, which turns the message orange, if it believes the drone is potentially suspicious.

The final move is to action EnforceAir to take control of the drone, which turns the message red. The drone is then hacked by the system, which reprogrammes it with new coordinates so that it lands in another predefined safe zone.

Previously, counter-drone systems were heavy, cumbersome and expensive, and tended to be made by repurposing old equipment such as jammers, radars and cameras.

The company behind the compact system said that it was already in use by the Met Police, Ministry of Defence and at major London airports - D-Fend Solutions

“EnforceAir can detect and if needed mitigate by taking control over the rogue drone without interfering with other authorised friendly drones and communications,” Mr Starr said.

“Continuity prevails as communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life smoothly proceed while the hostile drone incident is managed with a paramount focus on achieving a safe landing and a safe outcome.”

Because of its small size and light weight, the device allows troops to deploy at speed – it can be set up to secure an area as soon as troops hit the ground and be running within 10 minutes. It can be mounted on a pole or a tripod and operate in noisy environments without any interference.

Martin Broomhead, of D-Fend Solutions, who served in the Army Air Corps for 20 years, said that there has been “a big uptick in interest” in the EnforceAir product since the war in Ukraine began. “The rest of the world has woken up to the awful potential of nefarious individuals with drones,” he said.

Mr Broomhead said that the system was also being used at major London airports.

“Ukraine showed how quickly and easily drones can be brought online and put to use,” Mr Broomhead added.

“Russia has led the way in developing this equipment, which brought into sharp focus the need to defend against such capabilities.”

