Anti-Drone Market Size to Hit Around USD 12.6 Billion by 2030

The anti-drone market size was exhibited at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 12.6 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 27.65% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

London, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased the awareness about safety and security which is majorly due to the political tension which exists between the nations, the demand for implementing the anti-drone techniques will increase in the coming years.

Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Anti-Drone Market (Mitigation Type; By Defense Type; By Type; By Technology; By Platform; By End User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

Key Takeaways:

  • In 2021, the destructive system mitigation type segment has captured revenue share of around 91.6%. However, the electronic countermeasure segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2022 to 2030.

  • In 2021, the detection and disruption defense type segment has captured revenue share of around 69%. However, the detection system segment is growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2030.

  • In 2021, the military and defense end user segment has captured revenue share of over 58.9%. However, the commercial segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% between years 2022 and 2030.

  • The North America region has accounted revenue share of around 45.5% in 2021.

  • The Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Snapshots

In 2021, the North American region has dominated the market. Increased use of this technology in the defense sector and in the aviation, sector will lead to the growth of the market in the coming years. The sales of these products have increased significantly due to the wars that took place in Afghanistan and Syria.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest growth in the coming years. The development of various nations in the Asia Pacific region is different and the industries in these nations are also different. In the recent years the number of investments made in different nations of the Asia Pacific region have also increased and these investments will provide good opportunities for business expansion. These systems will be in greater demand in order to take over the unsafe drones that exist in the region.

Report highlights

  • On the basis of mitigation type, the segment of destructive system has emerged as the largest segment which is expected to grow further as a result of the huge budget that is allotted for lasers. This system particularly hampers the essential sections of a drone and hence destroys the mainframe of the device. The Electro optical sensors are destroyed with the help of low power lasers and hence obstruct the operation of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

  • On the basis of defense type, the segment of disruption and detection has emerged as the largest segment which has dominated the market during the forecast period. This segment has dominated the market as it helps to classify and identify the unmanned aerial vehicles which are later neutralized. This restricts the machine from entering the protected area. It helps to distinguish an unmanned aerial vehicle from birds and airplanes which is an important factor before the destruction of the machine takes place.

  • On the basis of end user, the segment of defense and military has emerged as the largest segment as a result of the huge demand of advanced anti drone machines and devices in this particular sector. The rapidly increasing number of terrorists and illegal activities all over the world has emerged as a major reason for boosting the demand for anti-drone machines which help to protect the area by restricting the entry of unauthorized drones.

  • On the basis of geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market pertaining to the huge demand of anti-drone machines and developing technology which has received rapid acceptance.

Recent developments

  • In June 2022 - Tactical Multi-mission radar C-band AESA, was introduced by Leonardo for classifying and detecting high and small maneuvering targets.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.4 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 12.6 Billion

Europe Market Share

24.60% in 2021

CAGR

27.65% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Advanced Radar Technologies S.A., Blighter Surveillance Systems, Airbus Group SE, Drone shield LLC, Enterprise Control Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Dedrone, DeTect, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orelia, Prime Consulting and technologies, Lit eye Systems, Inc., Raytheon Company, Saab Ab, Selex Es Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Others.

What are the market dynamics of anti-drone market?

Market Drivers

In order to stop the illegal activities and to end terrorism the use of the drones has increased in the recent years. It plays a significant role in spying and in border trespassing. The use of the drones for conducting various aerial attacks have also increased in the recent years. The availability of the commercial drones which are used by the terrorists have also increased.

The defense and military of various nations have adopted the technologically advanced systems of anti-drone. The use of these systems is extremely beneficial for detecting and disrupting any of the drones in the most accurate and precise manner. It also helps in providing better protection against any of the suspicious or any hostile drones. It also plays a significant role in reducing the unlawful activities and reduces the terrorist attacks.

Market Restrains

There are many safety concerns and privacy concerns which are associated with the commercial drones. The regulatory body has also adopted a few policies that are extremely stringent. The need for the skilled pilots has also increased in the recent years in order to reduce the amount of drone accidents. There is a gap between the security and the public safety which hampers the growth of the market. The number of regulations which are provided by the government of various nations are extremely stringent. Instances of the regulations which make it mandatory to jam the radio signals with the help of the permission and approvals as well as the licenses which are required for deploying such equipment will hamper the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

Many opportunities will be provided for the growth of the market as the use of various drones has increased in the recent years. The software providers in the market and the manufacturers will benefit due to the increased use of these drones. The infrastructure providers will also be on the profitable side. As the number of investments made by the government of various regions has also increased in the recent years the market will see a favorable growth in the coming years.

Use of advanced technologies and lightweight materials will provide good opportunities for the growth of the market. The companies have also increased the number of investments made in the industry in the recent years and all of these factors will provide good opportunities for the growth of the market.

Related Reports

Market Challenges

Integration of an effective system or developing such anti drone system which performs the functions of detection or destruction is extremely challenging for the integrators as well as the manufacturers. There are a few drawbacks associated with the use of the detection system. The capabilities of detection could be reduced due to the interference of the electromagnetic waves.

The presence of such sources in the urban areas will prove to be a major challenge in the growth of the market. So, the major challenge that this industry faces is that of the production of anti-drone systems that are effective for the purpose of detection.

Market Segmentation

By Mitigation Type

  • Non-destructive System

  • Destructive System

    • Laser System

    • Missile Effector

    • Electronic Countermeasure

By Defense Type

  • Drone Detection System

  • Drone Detection and Disruption System

By Type

  • Radar-Based Detection

  • Radio-Frequency (RF)

  • Electro-Optical (EO)

  • Infrared Radiation (IR)

  • Others

By Technology

  • Electronic System

  • Laser System

  • Kinetic System

By Platform

  • Ground-based

  • Handheld

  • UAV-based

By End User

  • Commercial

  • Military and defense

  • Government

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

