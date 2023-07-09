Anti-cannabis sentiment grows in Thailand a year on from legalisation

Critics say the drug policy was originally aimed toward medicinal, not recreational, use - LightRocket

A potent smell wafts out of the windowless warehouse as Thanawath Srivithayaraks heads inside. Wearing a vivid green hair net, black latex gloves and grey suit, the 39-year-old does not fit the stereotype of a cannabis grower.

But since Thailand legalised marijuana last year, he has poured more than £100,000 into co-founding this organic farm on the outskirts of Bangkok. And as he shows off the various varieties grown – lilac diesel, 24k gold, 10th planet, fruit truck – the businessman doesn’t stop beaming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything here is organic, we’re focused on quality,” he said, pointing to plants flourishing under the harsh white light. “I love this place. I want it to be like that restaurant that’s been open 60 years and is always packed, without advertising, because people love and trust it and want to keep coming back.”

Yet Mr Srivithayaraks’ ambitions could soon be curtailed by politicians with other ideas.

Last June, Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalise cannabis in a decision which defied its reputation as hardball on drugs. With little regulation, business has since boomed – some 5,000 dispensaries have opened nationwide, especially in the capital and tourist hotspots, while more than a million farmers are growing the plant. According to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the industry could be worth $1.2 billion (£934 million) by 2025.

But in the run-up to the national elections in May, the mood had evidently shifted with even progressive politicians calling for the drug to be relisted.

A cannabis legalisation expo was held in Buriram, north of Bangkok, last year - Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

“We don’t support cannabis for recreational use, we don’t support a cannabis vacuum,” Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the youth-backed Move Forward Party, told a campaign rally in May. “Put cannabis back on the narcotics list then exercise control so that it can create more benefits than harm.”

The 42-year-old’s reformist party secured a surprise victory in May, in an election where voters decisively rejected a decade of military-backed governments, but he has yet to secure the necessary backing by both lower and upper houses to become prime minister.

His position at the helm of an eight party coalition is uncertain – Mr Pita faces opposition from the conservative senate, and a probe from the election body that could lead to his disqualification – but Move Forward’s pro-democracy partners are similarly lukewarm on cannabis.

The Pheu Thai party, the second largest in parliament, has been especially vocal, arguing that recreational use is corrupting a young generation and must be curtailed. They point to figures from health officials suggesting the number of people addicted to the drug quadrupled in the first six months of its legalisation.

While sparse on detail, a policy document agreed by the potential coalition also said it would return marijuana to the substance control list, and introduce laws “regulating and supporting its beneficial use”.

That suggestion has put a fledgling industry on edge.

“All of this is quite sad,” Kitty Chopaka, a cannabis campaigner and shop owner, told The Telegraph. “I think stigma is creating the problem … the government didn’t put enough effort into educating the public during the rapid legalisation process, and now politicians are exploiting unfounded fears that children are smoking, and it’s ruining society, for votes.”

Story continues

She said that regulations are in place – pregnant women or those under 20 can’t buy weed, smoking is outlawed in public spaces, and sellers need licences. Meanwhile decriminalisation has been a boon for tourism and helped free up the legal system. At least 3,000 people arrested for cannabis offences have been released and 10,000 for kratom offences – another plant recently decriminalised.

“At the moment I see people paying off their debt, I see people being released from prison and flourishing in society again, I see people paying taxes – how can this not be a good thing?” Ms Chopoka said. “Turning back will just see the black market grow like crazy.”

But according to Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, the recreational use of cannabis was never part of Move Forward’s reform agenda.

Indeed, it was not part of the military government’s either when it legalised cannabis. Its intended use was medicinal, with the recreational market taking many by surprise after marijuana shops emerged almost overnight.

“[Move Forward] is a progressive party in all kinds of ways, but I think for them cannabis is not part of progress,” he said. “The party platform is about reforming big business, reforming military, reforming monarchy, reforming bureaucracy, reforming the constitution. But cannabis is widely considered a vice, and they’re not reforming vice.”

‘The cat is out of the bag’

Still, some in the industry are unfazed by the “political rhetoric”.

“Of course people are worried, there’s been significant investment,” said Soranut ‘Beer’ Masayavanich, who runs Sukhumweed Industries.

“But the cat is out of the bag. They’ve wiped everyone’s [criminal] records and can’t bring those back. And what are they going to do? Close all the businesses that have opened and are providing employment and making money?”

The pro-cannabis campaigner, who used to work for the Bhumjaithai party that pushed through decriminalisation, is not against more regulation – especially to limit foreign imports, which are “undermining” Thai farmers and distorting the market.

But he suspects any incoming government will have other priorities, especially if Move Forward defies the odds and secures power.

“Rising prices, electricity, unemployment – all these issues and more will come first,” Mr Masayavanich said.