Anti-Black racism caused eviction from Okanagan campsite, says biracial family, witnesses

A group of three Black and biracial families from the Lower Mainland say they were kicked out of Wright's Beach Camp in Penticton, B.C, due to racism.

Andrea Klaver says her group of 12, like everyone else at the privately run campsite, was playing music, laughing and having fun in late August and early September.

She says on their first nights there, her group played music from a laptop with speakers, and other guests at the camp enjoyed listening to it with them.

When the managers of Wright's Beach Camp asked the group to turn the music down, she said they did, and eventually turned it off completely. Over the next few days, the families kept the music off and their voices low, Klaver says.

"Then [five days later] at 11 p.m., one of the employees came to our campsite and said 'I am not here because of the music, I am here because you are talking too loud,' " Klaver told the CBC.

She said she explained to the Wright's Beach employee that one of their neighbours was partying and being very loud and asked why they were not getting a warning.

That neighbour, Steve Wikkerink, who is white and was also was camping with a party of 12, corroborated her account saying that night his group had a guest over who was being boisterous and noisy.

The next morning at 8:30 a.m., the caretaker came by and asked Klaver's group to leave, saying they were banned for life, because of the noise.

Klaver says the caretaker said if they did not leave immediately, he would tow their camper to the middle of the highway.

She said countless campers approached her, saying they were shocked, given how loud other campers were.

Witnesses say group was the subject of discrimination

Monica Thiessen, who has camped at Wright's since 1998, took to Facebook to voice her concerns about the incident.

"I am so unbelievably disappointed and shocked that in 2020 myself, and my family had to witness racism in full force," she said about the Black families being evicted.

Thiessen said she and other white campers had noticed that Klaver's group was the only family to be singled out even though several other campers were also playing music, laughing and speaking loudly.

