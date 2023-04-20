The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Helen Mirren’s used it, too.

Jane Fonda has been acting for 60 years and counting; she’s the rare actor who has not one or two career-defining roles, but so many, you simply can’t keep track of them. During this time, she’s also been a fashion and beauty icon — Barbarella and her aerobics era live rent-free in my mind. Now in her 80s, her silky, gray hair and bright complexion continue to serve as inspiration. Thankfully, Fonda’s beauty recommendations are always affordable — as is the case with the L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Moisturizer she called one of her “favorites.”

The Age Perfect line is formulated specifically for mature skin. All of its products are meant to restore, revive, nourish, and enhance complexions, and the Rosy Tone Moisturizer is no exception. The rich, yet easily absorbed moisturizer is formulated with peony extract and lipo hydroxy acid (LHA); the former is a soothing inflammation- and hyperpigmentation-reducing antioxidant, while the latter is a derivative of salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) that penetrates the skin gradually to clarify, renew, and clear complexions.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

The Age Perfect Rosy-Tone Moisturizer is usually $25, which makes it an always-affordable buy, but right now, it’s $19) at Amazon. Besides Fonda, Age Perfect has 3,600+ five-star ratings from shoppers who “can’t live without it,” and Hellen Mirren has also used it in preparation for red-carpet events, per the brand.

Shoppers are obsessed, to put it lightly. Scores of them report being repurchasers, and the reviews are absolutely glowing thanks to the formula’s hydration and slight pink tint. A shopper in their late 60s wrote, “It adds just enough hydration and a hint of color. [It] makes my skin appear more youthful.” A 70-year-old shopper said it’s “smooth on your skin and adds a rosy color to your face,” so much so, they added, “When using this cream, I don't need to use face makeup.” One final shopper “noticed a significant change in wrinkle-reduction,” to the point where they’ve “gotten several compliments.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Jane Fonda- and Helen Mirren-used L’Oréal Rosy-Tone Moisturizer while it’s 24 percent off.

Read the original article on InStyle.