This Anti-Aging Eye Cream ‘Takes 10-15 Years Off’ Your Face, According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s $27 Now

When it comes to anti-aging skincare products, patience is key. Your wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots didn’t develop overnight, and they certainly won’t be eliminated overnight either. Dark undereye circles, crow’s feet, and puffiness, on the other hand, can be combated with a quicker fix. Peter Thomas Roth’s top-rated Instant Firmx Eye Tightener can eliminate these woes almost instantly (no, really). And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can grab the customer-loved eye cream for 30 percent off for the next 48 hours.

The cream-like formula is an instant fix, perfect for when you’re running late and need to hop right into a Zoom meeting looking refreshed. The secret is in the three proprietary ingredients in its formula: Firm-a-Tite, which the brand says helps to firm and lift the undereye area; Eyeliss, a hydrating blend of peptides that works to reduce undereye puffiness, and Eye Regener, which works to eliminate unsightly undereye bags.

While the results are temporary at first, the formula works to deliver consistent results over time, and customers can attest to its staying power. “While the full effect lasted at least 8 hours, it also seemed to have a cumulative effect,” one wrote on Amazon. “After using it a few days in a row, the smoothing effect seemed to continue without the need for applying more lotion.”

To buy: $27 (was $38); amazon.com.

Over 1,000 other Amazon reviewers are sharing similar success stories with the product. One shopper writes: “People just cannot believe I am 72 years old when I am wearing it, which is practically all the time. The tube lasts almost a year (I just started on my third tube). Every time you look in the mirror throughout the day, you'll be glad you have your miracle in a tube.”

Another notes: “This makes me lose at least 10-15 years off my face. My terrible eye bags and even swelling on the eyelid goes away.”

In addition to concealing unsightly puffiness, dark circles, and lines, customers have also found that the elixir shrinks the appearance of large pores and is a more affordable replacement for Botox. In other words, it’s an effective multipurpose hack.

If you’re ready for dermatologist-worthy results without stepping foot in a dermatologist’s office, grab Peter Thomas Roth’s customer-loved Instant Firmx Eye Tightener for 30 percent less until during Prime Day, which runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on October 14. Not a Prime member? Sign up now for a 30-day free trial to reap the benefit of exclusive deals, fast and free shipping, and more.

