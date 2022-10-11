Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Assessment (2019-2026) | 5.8% CAGR to Garner USD 60.26 Billion by 2026

Key companies covered in Anti-aging Cosmetics Market are L’Oréal Professional, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Coty Inc., Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global anti-aging cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 60.26 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The increasing thoughtfulness towards skincare and hair care will spur demand for anti-aging cosmetic products filled with vitamin C and vitamin E agents, which, in turn, will promote the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, the rising incidence of skin related problems coupled with technological advancement in cosmetic products will boost the global market during the forecast period, This information in its report titled, “Anti-aging Cosmetics Market, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 38.62 billion in 2018.

Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 60.26 Billion Base Year 2018 Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Size in 2018 USD 38.62 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Product Form, By End-User, By Distribution Channel By Region Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers Rising Geriatric Population with the Increasing Awareness of the Beauty Cosmetics Products to Propel the Market Growth Technology Innovations in the Anti-aging Cosmetic Products Fosters the Growth of the Market

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the anti-aging cosmetics market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

L’Oréal Professional

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estée Lauder Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Natura & Co.

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Market Driver:

Rising Technological Advancement in Anti-Aging Products to Create New Sales Opportunities

The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of effective beauty and anti-aging products have positively impacted the cosmetics industry. Technological advancements have contributed significantly to the improvement of anti-aging products, which in turn, has resulted in better business outcomes. For instance, the novel technology, such as the transdermal absorption system helps to increase the soluble and dispersion efficiency and ultimately the effectiveness of the cosmetic product. Companies are focused on launching innovative products to cater to the needs of the consumers, this vigor, will, in turn, promote the market. For instance, Real Barrier, a leading beauty skincare company announced the launch of an intensive clinical level anti-aging collagen mask which uses special ingredients such as oligopeptides, folic acid, and hexapeptide, thus offering basic building blocks of the youthful skin.

Market Restraint:

Occurrence of Counterfeit Products to Confine Growth

The existence of counterfeit anti-aging cosmetic products has subsequently restricted the growth of the market. For instance, counterfeited anti-aging cosmetic products are cheap and made up of toxic substances, which can cause adverse skin problems, such as skin wrinkles, rashes, and swelling and eventually decreasing the eagerness of consumers to buy more cosmetic products in the future. Moreover, the high cost of original and luxurious anti-aging products in the emerging nation will consequently dampen the anti-aging cosmetics market growth in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Geriatric Population to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the presence of the geriatric population in the region. The growing use of beauty products by younger and middle-aged generations to prevent early signs of aging in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China will influence the positive growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding cosmetic products coupled with the accessibility of high-end branded products will boost healthy growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Hair Care Skin Care Makeup Eye Care Others By Product Form (Value) Creams Lotions Serums Others By End-user (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Cosmetic Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Anti-aging Cosmetics Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 38.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 60.26 billion by 2026.

2. Who are the key players in the Anti-aging Cosmetics Market?

Answer: L’Oréal Professional, Procter & Gamble, and Estée Lauder Inc. are few of the leading players in the global market.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: Rising Technological Advancement in Anti-Aging Products to Create New Sales Opportunities

