The anti-ageing drug that could help your dog live longer

I got back from my first term at Oxford and asked where my childhood bull terrier was. ‘He’s in the garden,’ said my family, collapsing with collective mirth. I looked: he wasn’t. As you’ve doubtless realised, he was in the garden – only six feet under. They’d been distraught about this at the time, deciding not to inform me so it didn’t ruin my college introduction. Only now they were over it, and found the whole thing darkly hilarious.

It was tough love in my family. But I still dream about Pooh Bang Betts, my first four-legged love. Canine mortality – and its limits compared to our own – is one of life’s harsher realities, however one learns the news. At 51, four years into adult dog ownership, I worry about my blue whippet’s death daily, despite her relatively young age. At six months, Pimlico nearly died of meningitis, rendering her uninsurable and me neurotic. The months of steroids required to save her involved weight gain and muscle loss.

At the same time, Pim’s earliest weeks were with toddlers and she thus knows no fear. Cue her delight in being chased by froth-mouthed rottweilers and flying over farm walls to land on enraged bulls. Whippets injure easily and south London’s chicken shops present a constant choking challenge. I’ve taken a dog first aid course – something I am yet to do for humans – swotting up on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, sight-hound Heimlich manoeuvre, bleeding, bandaging, poisoning, fitting, burns, broken bones, bites, stings, allergies, anaphylactic shock, head and spinal injuries, drowning and road accidents.

Meanwhile, Pim, my partner Terence and I are in a relationship a dog psychologist described as a ‘three-way oxytocin high’; a ménage à trois in which she sleeps between us, the ultimate barrier-method contraception. How many more years of this feral bliss will we be allowed? Her father died at 12 – better than some breeds, but still unthinkable. My boyfriend hates it when I say, ‘When she dies, I die’, however, I do believe this. I feel the way friends with children describe parenthood: and, lo, there is my heart roving untethered in the world – about to be run over in pursuit of KFC.

Hannah Betts and Pimlico sharing a moment

With Britain’s post-pandemic dog population having increased by at least 10 per cent to more than 11 million, I may be at the extreme end of cynophilia, but I doubt I’m alone. Canine life expectancy varies by breed: according to The Journal of Small Animal Practice, Cardigan Welsh corgis boast the longest odds, with us for 16-and-a-half years on average. Meanwhile, poor Neopolitan mastiffs have the shortest, with an average life expectancy of merely 2.33 years. Still, science is beginning to provide help with the issue of dog longevity for all of us whose hopes and fears are contained in four-legged form. Just as there are pioneers attempting to expand humans’ allotted years via an assortment of bio-hacks, so scientists are turning their attention to increasing canine lifespan.

There is Vaika, a charitable research organisation looking at ways to increase longevity through a study of retired sled dogs, named after a husky. It was founded by Dr Andrei Gudkov, a professor of oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. His team focuses on DNA damage in dogs between eight and 11 years old, monitored at a site in Ithaca. Here Vaika is trialling an experimental anti-ageing drug that could also have implications for humans.

Then there is Loyal, a business biotech start-up founded by scientist Celine Halioua to develop drugs to increase health and wag span. It will shortly be launching clinical trials of two drugs: the first an implant aimed at larger dogs; the second, a pill to be tested on older animals. Halioua’s goal is that, if successful, these could ultimately be trialled on – and sold to – people.

The largest and most exciting of these canine investigations, America’s Dog Aging Project (dogagingproject.org), is a vast academic undertaking involving almost 45,000 citizen scientists and their hounds, 30 scientists and 60 staff across 12 institutions, with many millions of funding. It was the brainchild of the biology of ageing specialist Dr Matt Kaeberlein, based at the University of Washington, Seattle. Dr Kaeberlein grew up with dogs, and typically maintains a small pack. It was his beloved long-haired German shepherd, Dobby, now 12, who inspired his light-bulb moment a decade ago.

‘I’d been studying the biology of ageing for 15 years in different laboratory animals, starting with simple-celled yeast, then nematode worms and, eventually, mice,’ Dr Kaeberlein explains.

‘It has never occurred to me that there was an opportunity to investigate how much we’d learnt inside the laboratory in the real world until conversations with my now co-director [evolution of ageing expert] Dr Daniel Promislow.

‘Suddenly, it occurred to me that there might be an opportunity not only to understand the biology of ageing, but to actually have an impact on the health and longevity of dogs because they age so much more rapidly than humans – and they share the human environment. I don’t know why it took me 15 years to make that connection, but as soon as I did it became something I had to do because of Dobby. If we’re able to give dogs an extra two, three, four years of healthy longevity, that’s a big deal. No one really cares if we can make a mouse live 50 per cent longer. It’s neat academically, but it’s not going to change anyone’s life.’

DNA-wise, dogs are not much closer to us than mice. However, the shared habitat factor is hugely significant, given that approximately 75 per cent of what drives longevity is believed to be environmental, a mere 25 per cent genetic. As species, humans and hounds have enjoyed 30-40,000 years of co-evolution. Moreover, unlike in, say, cats, the structured breed component offers rich potential for genetic study. These affinities mean that what we learn about canine ageing might also lead to human life spans being increased.

When Dr Kaeberlein mentioned his dog-based plans in an interview in Nature in 2014, it immediately captured the attention of the world’s media – and animal lovers. Owners signed up in their droves, happy to fill in a meticulous, 10-part health survey that takes anywhere between one and three hours to complete, and thereafter annual updates. Over six thousand pack members have also had their genomes sequenced. The project started with a small safety trial in 2015, Dr Kaeberlein insisting that they use the same caution as in paediatric trials, given the devotion owners feel. (He and his microbiologist wife Tammi have two sons, yet note that ‘Our first child was a dog’.)

The Dog Aging Project’s current dataset of almost 45,000 subjects is not only the largest animal ageing study ever amassed, but is ever expanding. (Thus far only Americans can participate, but there are hopes to extend its reach.) It will be a long-term investigation.

The 36 papers it has released over the last 18 months have been based on the first year’s data when the pack numbered 20,000. Matters are thus at a very early stage, the tip of the canine-ageing iceberg.

Still, its findings have confirmed that the most important diseases – cancer, heart and kidney disease – increase exponentially with age in dogs as with humans. Dementia is similarly age-related, after which first exercise, then diet, are factors. Once-a-day feeding has been associated with reduced risk of being diagnosed with several age-related diseases, possibly because of calorie restriction. Early trials of the drug rapamycin (also known as sirolimus) have shown encouraging signs, providing evidence for improved heart function and increased activity, demonstrating that the drug can be used safely in dogs, as in people.

The declarations of some human ‘life extensionists’, aka ‘immortalists’, have been so fantastically extravagant that this may sound like small beer. After all, the non-profit Methuselah Foundation has a mission to ‘make 90 the new 50 by 2030’, after which 900 surely cannot be far behind. Indeed, it takes its name from Noah’s grandfather, fabled to have lived 969 years.

Dr Kaeberlein exhibits justifiable frustration: ‘So much hyperbole and nonsense gets into the media, but a key point is that there is a biology of ageing. Different animals age at different rates, but we can modify the biology of ageing in ways to keep dogs – and people – healthier for longer. In this way, we can have an outsized impact on health span compared with waiting until people and dogs are sick, which is the kind of 19th-century medicine we still practice today.’

Could this eventually lead to our dogs living many more years – doubling their life spans as has been achieved in laboratory mice, and, perhaps, in time, being able to live as long as we do? Dr Kaeberlein laughs: ‘Given where we are today, don’t hold your breath!’ ‘Ever?’ I plead. He smiles: ‘As a scientist, ever’s a tough word. But, in the short-term, it’s not unreasonable to expect a 25 per cent increase in life span and a larger increase in health span.’

Dr Lizzy Pearson, 32, a veterinarian based in Texas, and researcher with the Dog Aging Project, is more optimistic about where its work might carry caninekind. Another lifelong hound obsessive, her other half is Rimmington, 10, a golden doodle, the runt of a premature litter whom she tube-fed. ‘My goal is to get Rimmi to be 15 – but a happy 15,’ she tells me. One of her tasks in the trial is to make clear to owners that its benefits are aimed at future animals.

‘Some have high hopes that this will help dogs live for ever,’ she reports. ‘Others think, “I don’t know if this will help dogs, but I want to participate because it might.” Does she think humans and canines might one day share the same life span? ‘Right now, it might seem impossible, but time and perseverance have proven that many things thought to be impossible actually aren’t. If you think back to where medicine was a couple of hundred years ago, no one would have been able to foresee what we can do today.’

Because, still, when Kaeberlein and co say ‘longevity’ many of us hear ‘immortality’, however irrational. Robert Graham, 62, a nurse living in Austin, Texas, is the owner of Bear, 13, a stray and ‘the most wonderful dog ever’. Bear is a participant in the Dog Aging Project’s current rapamycin study, which delights Graham, aware of the drug’s reputation as a life-extender. ‘When I was asked about my expectations on joining the project, I said I wanted Bear to live for ever,’ he admits wryly.

We debate the issues. Would we actually want our loves to live longer than us, at risk of harm and loneliness? Well, no. Could we all be euthanised at once by some benevolent super-vet? ‘I say to Bear what I say to my wife: “I want to live one minute shorter than you,”’ Graham concludes. Like me, he’s joking, but also not joking. Unlike Barbra Streisand, we won’t be paying $50,000 a pup to create spooky lookalike-yet-not-personality-a-like clones. However, given the option, we’d test the patience of the wise heads at the Dog Aging Project.

Dr Kaeberlein understands this. When I bleat: ‘But what can I do to make Pim live as long as possible now?’ he patiently enumerates the strategies science currently gives us. Namely: focus on dogs not being overweight, getting lots of exercise, having good oral care (guilty as charged), being up-to-date with vaccines, and receiving annual check-ups. In humans, sleep would be another aspect, but dogs appear to have this cracked, snoring all the way to superannuation.

Instead of conjuring a world of bio-hacked bulldogs, the point is for human and hound to live as healthily and happily as possible, however long life is. Both of us are simply passing through, but the joy is that we are doing so together. Still, good luck telling me this as the decade wears on. The Journal of Small Animal Practice puts whippet life expectancy at 12.79 years, meaning that Pim has around nine years left. My own life expectancy is around 83. How, pray, am I to function between 60 and 83?