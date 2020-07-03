Anthropologie's Summer Sale Is So Good, We're Making A Major Haul This Weekend

We’ve all pined over a trend—think ‘90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties—and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.

When it comes to high-quality and stylish pieces, Anthropologie is a pro. The upscale bohemian brand offers comfortable fabrics, sturdy bags, and durable shoes—all in beautiful prints, shapes, and styles. However, Anthropologie's pieces don't just look expensive, often they come with high price tags, too. So, when the brand has a sale, we take advantage of it. And this weekend, Anthropologie is offering one of its best sales we've ever seen.

The Anthropologie Summer Annual Tag Sale offers an extra 50% off sale clothing, accessories, and shoes from now until July 5th. Yes, you read that right. This means that dresses, bags, and jewelry which were already discounted are cut in half right now. You don't even need a code to earn the discount—simply add killer steals to your cart and watch the prices get slashed in half.

With so many amazing deals on sundresses, sandals, sunglasses, and summery bags, we're planning on making a major haul this weekend. Some of the items we have our eyes on are this tiered midi dress that's over $100 off and these purple leather heels which are over $200 off. Below, shop the best deals at the Anthropologie Summer Annual Tag Sale—and hurry, because some items are already selling out.

Best clothing deals at the Anthropologie Summer Annual Tag Sale:

Best shoe deals at the Anthropologie Summer Annual Tag Sale:

Best accessories deals at the Anthropologie Summer Annual Tag Sale:

