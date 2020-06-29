Anthropologie's sale on sale event just got even better: Save an extra 50% off clearance picks

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

If there were ever a time to score major deals on summer clothing items that will set you up for the season ahead, it’s right now — and Anthropologie is a great place to look.

As of today, you can access Anthropologie’s Annual Summer Tag Sale and get an extra 50 per cent off sale clothing, shoes and accessories once you add items to your cart.

This sale is only on for a limited time, and although there are some major savings to be found, all items are final sale, so you’ll want to be extra certain of your purchases before hitting the checkout.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop 10 of our favourite Summer Tag Sale finds below before it’s too late.

Adelaide Wrap Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

The ultimate day to evening dress, this flattering wrap midi style features a colourful floral pattern inspired by Japanese art.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $50 (originally $148)

Hedda Jumpsuit. Image via Anthropologie.

Jump into summer with this sweet ruffled jumpsuit that brings a feminine twist to this utilitarian style.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $40 (originally $158)

Quinn Strappy Heels. Image via Anthropologie.

These strappy sandals are a statement-making piece to be sure, with a rounded stacked heel and just enough height.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $45 (originally $130)

Mina Chambray Culottes. Image via Anthropologie.

For a summery take on denim, reach for these ultra lightweight chambray culottes instead of your classic skinnies.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $98)

Sasha Ruffled Maxi Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

A classic piece that you’re sure to get years of wear from, this maxi length dress has boho chic written all over it.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $50 (originally $198)

Shira Woven Tote Bag. Image via Anthropologie.

With a woven design and a matching silk scarf, this tote bag is the perfect companion for your next picnic or beach day.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $45 (originally $120)

Miranda Textured Midi Skirt. Image via Anthropologie.

This top-rated textured skirt is a versatile piece that pairs just as well with heels as it does with a graphic T-shirt and sneakers.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $25 (originally $138)

Faithfull Anja One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Anthropologie.

Smocked detailing along the bodice of this sweet swimsuit makes for a truly unique choice this season.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $60 (originally $179)

Devyn V-Neck Tank. Image via Anthropologie.

You can never go wrong with this simple V-neck tank that’s designed with a polished look and feel.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $20 (originally $58)

Farylrobin Kymeni Slingback Flats. Image via Anthropologie.

Soft perforated leather elevates the look of these slingbacks, which feature a low heel for all day comfort.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $45 (originally $130)

